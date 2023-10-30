One Piece chapter 1097: Major spoilers to expect

With the God Valley flashback concluding, at least for now, in the prior installment, fans are now excitedly looking ahead to One Piece chapter 1097, set to release next week. Likewise, fans are eager to learn all that they can about the coming issue, especially as it relates to what’s next in Bartholomew Kuma’s flashback sequence.

While spoilers will be coming out shortly, thanks to One Piece chapter 1097 releasing without a break week first, verifiable information is still a few days away from being made available. Although there may be some information online prior to the issue’s release week, these are almost certainly falsified spoilers.

That being said, One Piece chapter 1096 is likely to pursue few major directions, which can be counted on even before any spoiler information is out. With a focus on Kuma being a given, it’s essentially a matter of whether or not the issue will begin revealing how he joins the Revolutionary Army or continue focusing on his life with Ginny.

One Piece chapter 1097 likely to see Kuma and Ginny get closer, reveal how former joins Revolutionary Army

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

While One Piece chapter 1097 could choose to go in either one of these two distinct paths, the most likely answer is that a focus to both will be given in the coming installment. Fans will probably see the issue open up with a jump ahead in time to when Kuma and Ginny are likely young adults, showing them happily together in the Sorbet Kingdom.

From here, fans will possibly see the two begin showing legitimate romantic feelings for one another, growing past simply being childhood friends and roommates. A slight jump ahead in time is also likely to take place here, revealing Ginny to either be pregnant or having given birth to Jewelry Bonney by this point.

One Piece chapter 1097 could potentially show some sort of tragedy occurring in the Sorbet Kingdom next, likely at the hands of Celestial Dragons or the Marines. Somehow, Ginny will be involved in this tragedy, and either be detained or possibly even killed outright by either one of these two groups. That being said, the latter situation would likely only come about if Bonney has already been born by this point.

Expand Tweet

In either case, however, this should serve as the catalyst to convince Kuma to join the Revolutionary Army. Ivankov will most likely return to the Sorbet Kingdom to check in on his friends after the tragedy, finding a distraught Kuma. After learning of what happened to Ginny, Ivankov will almost certainly suggest he join the Revolutionary Army.

One Piece chapter 1097 should at this point introduce Monkey D. Dragon, seeing him and Ivankov personally recruit Kuma into their rebellious group. From here, fans will probably see the flashback rapidly advance, showcasing Bonney’s life growing up with Kuma in both the Sorbet Kingdom and on the seas with the Revolutionary Army.

With this, the Kuma flashback should then jump ahead to right before Kuma is fully transformed into a Pacifista, revealing the role Saint Jaygarcia Saturn played in this final moment of his life. The flashback will likely then end, returning to the present where Bonney’s life hangs in the balance on Egghead Island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.