One Piece chapter 1105 hints: Blackbeard Pirates seemingly arrive as plans crash and burn

Monday, January 22, 2024 saw the start of the release week for One Piece chapter 1105, and with it the start of the series’ regular spoiler process. Likewise, fans were expecting to see the initial round of spoilers for the issue be shared by the end of Monday night. However, with Tuesday morning’s arrival came the apparent revelation that the process is delayed this week.

Thankfully, this opened up another opportunity which fans haven’t gotten in a while in the form of multiple hints from lead series leaker Redon for One Piece chapter 1105. While these hints are infamously difficult to decipher for most fans, this issue’s are seemingly straightforward, and suggest a long-teased plotline for the Egghead arc is finally coming to fruition.

One Piece chapter 1105 suggests Blackbeard Pirates revel their presence by taking out a Marine ship

Hints

Expand Tweet

The first hint from Redon for One Piece chapter 1105 was posted on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 4:42PM Eastern Standard Time. Like with most first hints, this one is relatively uninformative, seemingly being a reaction to the chapter. The hint features a GIF of the character Al Bundy from the American sitcom Married… With Children seemingly being shocked at something at first, before becoming very excited.

The second hint was posted roughly two days later on Tuesday, January 23 at 4:14AM EST. The hint in question is a GIF of footage from the Food52 website, which shows a pot of soup being stirred. This hint is likely meant to be taken at face value as a representation of the slang term “cooking,” which essentially means someone is doing something well. Likewise, it suggests that Oda “cooked” with whatever happens in the coming issue’s events.

One Piece chapter 1105’s third hint came at 5:24AM EST on Tuesday, featuring a GIF of Sarah Higgins from the American television series Yellowstone. Higgins is seen telling someone she’s on the phone with that “they’re here.” Excitingly, many fans are interpreting this as the Blackbeard Pirates finally making their presence on Egghead Island known.

Alternatively, some fans are asserting that Monkey D. Dragon will instead be appearing, following the tease of his trying to follow Kuma’s footsteps several issues ago. In any case, these are the two predominant answers, with fans likely being correct about either one or the other (especially given the fifth hint for the chapter).

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1105’s fourth hint came at 6:18AM EST on Tuesday, and features a scene from the Barbie movie in GIF form. The scene shows Margot Robbie, who plays the lead role in the film, going down a slide with a seemingly somber expression. While fans are unsure of how to interpret this, many are taking it as a reaction to a specific event in the issue, which Redon may assume fans will find boring and uninteresting.

The fifth hint for the issue came hours later at 8:56AM, featuring a GIF of a ship burning and sinking into the ocean. With the third hint seemingly suggesting the appearance of either the Blackbeard Pirates or Monkey D. Dragon, fans are interpreting the fifth to suggest they’ll destroy a Marine ship upon their entrance. This action also makes sense for and fits into the motivation of both parties, resulting in fans being positive their interpretation is correct.

One Piece chapter 1105’s sixth and final hint features a GIF of a Johnny Knoxville stunt gone wrong, where the rock he’s riding flips over and tosses him into the ocean. While hard to directly correlate the GIF with the chapter, fans are interpreting this as a plan going dreadfully wrong. More likely than not, the appearance of either Dragon or the Blackbeard Pirates will cause Saturn’s plan of wiping out Egghead Island with a Buster Call to begin backfiring.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.