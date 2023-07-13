Johnny Knoxville claims it would be an "extraordinary event" if he teamed up with 39-year-old WWE Superstar

Johnny Knoxville has claimed that it would be an "extraordinary event" if he were to ever team up with his opponent from WWE WrestleMania 38.

The reality TV star battled Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match at WWE's biggest show of the year in Texas. Knoxville had some help from fellow Jacka** stars and was able to win the match after trapping Zayn in a giant mouse trap.

Since then, Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in the company. His time as The Honorary Uce captivated wrestling fans, and he captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 this past April in Los Angeles.

During his appearance on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Johnny Knoxville was asked if he would ever team up with Sami Zayn and he didn't seem too interested in the idea.

"That would be an extraordinary event. Never say never, but I never want to be on the same side as Sami," he said. [From 00:11 - 00:22]

However, Knoxville did point out that there is one scenario where he would team up with Zayn.

"Unless we stand side-by-side in front of a volcano, then I will stand side-by-side with him," he added. [From 00:25 - 00:30]

Johnny Knoxville on his future in WWE

Johnny Knoxville shared that he would love to come back to the company after he defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

He appeared on WWE's The Bump after the victory last year at WrestleMania 38 and said that he hopes that isn't the last time wrestling fans see him. Knoxville added that his time in the company was one of the best experiences of his life.

"I would love to come back any time. I hope it's not the last time you see me. Man the last four months have been insane, from the Royal Rumble all the way to WrestleMania. It's pretty great. I was looking at my old outfit, it's in the closet today, going 'Aw, Remember when I used to be a wrestler' . . . There's a lot of wrestling, WWE fans out there. Especially among my friends. It made me happy that so many people are such big fans. It was one of the best experiences in my life," said Johnny Knoxville. [From 41:56 - 44:10]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Can we admit that on paper Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn seemed ok but it ended up being one of, if not THE most fun match of WrestleMania 38?! Can we admit that on paper Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn seemed ok but it ended up being one of, if not THE most fun match of WrestleMania 38?! https://t.co/PLcltIGuDm

Johnny Knoxville battled Sami Zayn at a time when the former Intercontinental Champion was presented as a heel to fans. It would be fascinating to see how fans would react to a match between the two stars now.

Did you enjoy the match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes