Who said What - Twitter reacts as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn win Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39's first night ended with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn scripting a fairytale ending to their memorable feud with The Usos.

The biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania Hollywood saw Sami Zayn's changing relationship with The Bloodline and Kevin Owens over the past eight months. Zayn headlined Elimination Chamber earlier this year when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

One of the biggest babyfaces in the company then reunited with his best friend, and together, they challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the closing match of night one.

The two tag teams locked horns in a well-balanced bout that saw them take turns dominating the match while the WWE Universe watched, holding its breath. Zayn kicked out of the 1D, stunning the pro wrestling world. Moments later, he hit Jey Uso with three Helluva kicks to seal his team's victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rami Hanna @WhoElseButRami



#WrestleMania



Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The Usos to become the NEW!!! Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions! Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat The Usos to become the NEW!!! Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions! #WrestleMania https://t.co/AaXHWavr0u

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended The Usos' historic title reign on a fitting note with their epic in-ring showcase, uniting the spectators in their support. Twitter celebrated the duo's incredible title victory tonight. WWE Superstars like Liv Morgan and Mace had their say too, but while one was emotional about the result, others had title aspirations.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeating The Usos to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39:

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾〽️ @godIymode



Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD.Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania https://t.co/MkHgvWZ9Qq

Macho T @ItsMachoT



Incredible Match, to an incredible storyline. What a payoff! SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS NEW CHAMPS CHAMPS! #WrestleMania Incredible Match, to an incredible storyline. What a payoff! SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS NEW CHAMPS CHAMPS! #WrestleManiaIncredible Match, to an incredible storyline. What a payoff! 🔥 https://t.co/XZ1Yqc6AQE

Manish @tobimanish



#WrestleMania

WHAT AN ENDING! YOU DESERVE THE WORLD SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS WHAT AN ENDING! YOU DESERVE THE WORLD SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS ❤️#WrestleMania https://t.co/0AFXDOONd1

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



I can comfortably say Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put on an all time classic against the Usos. One of the best tag matches in wrestling history.



Tears. 🥲 Every single person in that ring was overcome with emotion.



They know they just… I've been watching WWE for 25 years...I can comfortably say Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put on an all time classic against the Usos. One of the best tag matches in wrestling history.Tears. 🥲 Every single person in that ring was overcome with emotion.They know they just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I've been watching WWE for 25 years... I can comfortably say Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put on an all time classic against the Usos. One of the best tag matches in wrestling history. Tears. 🥲 Every single person in that ring was overcome with emotion.They know they just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UNipLFsPVP

Newly crowned champions praise The Usos after WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appeared in the post-event press conference where the champions broke character to praise The Usos. KO insisted that although Zayn was the MVP of the storyline, The Usos are underappreciated. Here's what one-half of the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions had to say:

"Hold on, before we go, I just want to say one thing, we've talked about him [Sami Zayn] being the MVP, and I've said it, and you've said it; it's true! Before we go, two things, The Usos, even though everybody loves them, everybody appreciates them, they are underappreciated, and they are the best. Unbelievable! I just don't have enough words for them."

The Usos' big title loss at WrestleMania 39 has now added more interest to Roman Reigns' title defense scheduled for night two. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event, but there could be a few surprises in the works.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes