Roman Reigns pins Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso betrays The Tribal Chief - 5 finishes to Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39

The biggest match at WrestleMania 39 this year will see Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. The biggest wrestling show of the year is the only stage fitting for a battle of the ages between the champion's legacy and the challenger's story.

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE six years after his unceremonious exit. While away, he created the promotion's biggest rival today and returned to challenge for its biggest prize. The only problem? The gold he seeks is wrapped around Roman Reigns' waist, who is on the run of a lifetime as The Head of the Table.

Here, we look at five ways Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could end at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Roman Reigns pins Cody Rhodes to retain his title

This might not be a favorite result, but we could see Roman Reigns walk out of WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship still on his shoulders. His historic Universal Championship reign is only a few weeks short of reaching a 1000-day run. There is a decent chance the promotion will keep the title on The Tribal Chief until he reaches the aforementioned milestone.

However, it will be surprising if Roman Reigns ends his match at WrestleMania with a clean win over Cody Rhodes. After a long time, WWE finally has a babyface that is as good as their biggest heel and is incredibly over with the crowd. If Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes ends with this finish, it will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about moments in WWE's history.

#4 Cody Rhodes wins via disqualification, Roman Reigns gets champion's advantage at WrestleMania

As has been the case with each of Roman Reigns' big title defenses, we might see The Bloodline make their presence known during the main event. Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa could attack Cody Rhodes, forcing the match to end in disqualification.

Reigns could use weapons inside the ring or continue his attack despite the referee's stoppage to end the match. In both those cases, The American Nightmare will win the bout, but The Tribal Chief will retain his gold due to the champion's advantage.

#3 Solo Sikoa helps Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes' feud with Roman Reigns has seen the American Nightmare also target Solo Sikoa. He ended The Enforcer's undefeated streak on RAW before WrestleMania while repeatedly reminding The Bloodline member about not being ready. Cody evidently got under Sikoa's skin when the latter defied Reigns' direct orders to attack the former Intercontinental Champion.

Roman Reigns has used Solo Sikoa as a game-changing factor in his recent title matches, and things could be the same in his upcoming championship match. Sikoa could even attack Cody Rhodes for his personal vendetta even if he is ordered otherwise.

#2 Cody Rhodes finishes the story at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is on the verge of etching an unforgettable finale to one of the most incredible stories ever told in pro wrestling. The American Nightmare's first run in WWE, his return, and everything else, documents the astonishing journey of a man who bet on himself. Now, he deserves to celebrate his journey under the brightest spotlight at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This is not to take away from any other challenger that Roman Reigns has defeated in the past. He has never faced someone like Cody Rhodes, a challenger who refuses to quit. At this moment, if there is one superstar who can legitimately pin Roman Reigns and dethrone him in the biggest match of the year, it's Cody Rhodes.

#1 Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns and costs him the title at WrestleMania

Jey Uso's real intentions for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been some of the biggest talking points heading into WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief's trusted Right Hand Man has shown signs of betrayal for a long time and could blow up Reigns' unparalleled dominance by costing him his title.

It is worth noting that Jey Uso maintained his distance from The Bloodline after Roman Reigns ordered an attack on Sami Zayn. He only returned when The Tribal Chief held Jimmy Uso accountable for Jey's actions. Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have repeatedly used this angle to intimidate Reigns, which has worked to a certain extent.

Thus, WWE can end this year's WrestleMania on a jaw-dropping note by having Jey Uso turn on Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 39 will immortalize the instant Jey hits Reigns with a Superkick to the face. Moreover, there couldn't be a better stage to set up a highly personal feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso -- The Tribal Chief and his first victim.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes