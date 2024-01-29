One Piece chapter 1106 spoilers: Dorry and Brogy return as Bonney becomes Pacifista commander

One Piece chapter 1106’s initial spoilers were released on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, bringing with them an exciting and early inside look at the upcoming issue’s alleged events. While these events aren’t truly canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven very accurate.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1106’s events as if they were already considered canon, with the major highlight undoubtedly being Dorry and Brogy’s alleged return. The release is also seemingly set to see Bonney assume command of the Pacifistas, which is certainly a fitting development given her status as Bartholomew Kuma’s daughter.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Kizaru vs Luffy round 2 begin amidst chaos and unexpected cameos

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1106’s initial spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “At Your Side.” It’s unclear what this references at the time of this article’s writing, but it most likely deals with Bonney’s aforementioned assumption of command of the Pacifista units on Egghead Island. This also suggests that Kuma survives the precarious situation they were both in last issue, meaning it could also be something he says to her.

In any case, the initial spoilers begin their focus on the actual story content of the issue by claiming Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru plan to annihilate everyone on Egghead. This would presumably include whatever Marines are left on the island as well, especially given Saturn’s previously established ruthlessness and disregard for the lives of “regular” humans.

One Piece chapter 1106’s initial spoilers then claim that Kizaru is interrupted by Luffy before he can start killing off those targets who’re nearby him. However, Luffy “punches [Kizaru] away,” seemingly suggesting that at least the opening moments of their second fight will be off-screened while other events are focused on.

This seemingly saves Bonney, or at least opens up someone else to save her, as spoilers then claim that she learns the truth about Luffy and his abilities, seeing Nika in him. This is significant as it means with her Devil Fruit powers, she can replicate his abilities due to viewing the existence of Nika not just as a possibility, but a confirmed fact of life.

One Piece chapter 1106’s spoilers then claim that Dr. Vegapunk at some point fiddled with the authority chips in the Pacifista units, granting control of them over to Bonney herself. It’s assumed that this means her authority outranks that of Saint Saturn and the other Gorosei as well, but initial spoilers neither confirm nor deny this.

However, Saturn attacking Dr. Vegapunk shortly thereafter suggests that this is the case, as he wouldn’t have a reason to be upset or attack Dr. Vegapunk otherwise. Spoilers also specify he attacks the scientist specifically because of “what [Dr. Vegapunk] did to the Pacifista,” further suggesting that Bonney has sole control over them now.

One Piece chapter 1106’s initial spoilers then end with the reveal that Dorry and Brogy are the ones who destroyed the Marine ship in the previous issue. Likewise, it suggests the two are also on their way to Egghead, meaning Luffy and co will get at least two giant-sized allies for the fight to come.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.