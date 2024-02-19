One Piece chapter 1108: Major spoilers to expect

With the sudden arrival and departure of the Blackbeard Pirates on Egghead Island in the latest issue, fans have no idea what to expect or even hope for from One Piece chapter 1108. While there’s little doubt amongst fans that series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will deliver in a big way in the next issue, readers have no idea what to expect.

Thankfully, with the previous issue confirming One Piece chapter 1108 will not have a break week preceding its release, fans are just a few days away from the issue’s first spoilers leaking. While these leaks aren’t considered to be canon information due to not coming from Shueisha, the series’ spoiler process has historically been proven accurate by the official releases.

That being said, there are a few major developments and events which fans can count on being present in One Piece chapter 1108 even without the help of spoilers and leaks. Arguably the biggest of which is the likely set up of Sanji and Luffy taking on Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, which is likely what the issue will end on.

One Piece chapter 1108 likely to spend a vast majority of its time on fights, especially Zoro vs Lucci

Major spoilers to expect

One Piece chapter 1108 will likely open up with a focus on Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight, leaving the ultimate ending of Caribou’s meeting with the Blackbeard Pirates a mystery (for now). Here, fans will likely see Jinbe arrive shortly after the chapter opens, telling Zoro that preparations for evacuation are almost done and that he must deal with Lucci here and now.

Jinbe will likely suggest teaming up, but Zoro is all but guaranteed to deny this, instead answering by donning his bandana and “getting serious” in the fight. This should set up a clash lasting a few pages, which will eventually and inevitably end with Zoro proving victorious and knocking Lucci out for the time being.

One Piece chapter 1108 should then see Zoro and Jinbe leave Lucci behind as they make their way back to the Labo-Phase to prepare for evacuation. Fans will likely see Jinbe begin to catch Zoro up on the current situation as perspective shifts to the other various Straw Hat groups on the island.

In rapid succession, fans can expect to get updates on Franky’s group, Nami’s group, and the Giant Warrior Pirates, revealing where each is and what they’re up to. The most time is likely to be spent on Franky’s group, with the members discussing the choice of leaving Dr. Vegapunk behind and whether or not it was the right call (even at his behest).

One Piece chapter 1108 should see Franky claim he’ll be just fine since Luffy and Sanji are there with him, setting up the issue’s final shift in perspective back to the trio in question. Kizaru will likely say something about not wanting to do this before trying to attack Dr. Vegapunk, being blocked by both Sanji and Luffy in a skirmish lasting a few pages.

Kizaru should say something about how unfair this is, prompting Saint Saturn to return and declare his intent to fight alongside Kizaru. He’ll also likely say something about how they need to wrap this up quickly to deal with the Blackbeard Pirates. The chapter should end with Luffy and Sanji preparing to square off against Kizaru and Saturn in a tag-team match.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.