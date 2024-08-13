One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers: Dr. Vegapunk's plan against York revealed as Elbaf arc officially confirmed next

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers were expected to elaborate on whether or not the Egghead arc had concluded, as well as provide a follow-up on the Gorosei’s status. Officially released on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the full summary spoilers for the issue did seemingly confirm the former point but didn’t elaborate on the latter whatsoever.

What the One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers did excitingly focus on was the reveal of Dr. Vegapunk’s full plan, as well as how he recognized that York was the traitor. The issue also explained how Dr. Vegapunk forgot all of this before the events of the Egghead arc, making for a thorough, well-thought-out, and satisfying explanation and end to the arc.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers highlight Dr. Vegapunk’s genius and why his death was necessary

Expand Tweet

Trending

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers begin with the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. In the eleventh volume, Denjiro is seen punishing the kids who threw rocks at Yamato by making them all eat together and become friends. The issue’s story content then begins in Egghead Island, where all of the Marines have fainted, including the Vice Admirals.

S-Snake, who is still inside a bubble, is seen trying to rouse those around her so they can pursue Luffy and his crew. Meanwhile, Gear 5 Luffy is seen thanking Emeth for his help, but getting no reaction from the now-deceased robot. Dorry and Brogy then comment on how they can’t feel the enemy’s presence since everyone fainted, suggesting that the Conqueror's Haki Emeth used may be stronger than even Shanks’.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers then see the Thousand Sunny and the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship set sail for Elbaf together, with Bonney (in her true form) sleeping on top of her father, Kuma. On the Thousand Sunny, Zoro is seen relaxing while Usopp cries and greets Dorry and Brogy. Luffy, now back on the Sunny, is seen lying on Nami’s lap while in his wrinkled post-Gear 5 form.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers tease the fighting to be over via the return of Luffy's post-Gear 5 appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Sanji is standing alone on the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, looking at Dr. Vegapunk’s body as it lies on a futon. He speaks to Dr. Vegapunk’s corpse, saying he isn’t comfortable with what he said back there and asking if this is really how he wanted things to turn out. Sanji comments on how crazy what he heard of the broadcast was as a flashback to two weeks prior in Egghead Island begins.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers see Vegapunk Shaka discovering a change in the data from the Mother Flame power plant, showing Dr. Vegapunk and Vegapunk Pythagoras likewise. Shaka comments that if the error is a mistake, it’s a very serious issue, while Pythagoras realizes that this data is different from what they recorded. Shaka responds that the changes were cleverly hidden in “records,” presumably meaning Punk Records.

The trio concludes that the culprit is one of them, with Dr. Vegapunk assuming it may be Lilith. Shaka adds that only the three of them have a perfect alibi and that an enormous amount of energy has now been stolen. The trio then decide to put their brains on “Stealth Mode,” since if they upload this experience to Punk Records, the traitor will realize they’ve been found out.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers see the trio investigate for a week before Pythagoras realizes York is the culprit. He claims he discovered that York uploaded fake memories to Punk Records, also manipulating Transponder Snail videos and the Sea Beast Weapons. Dr. Vegapunk calls it a mistake to have used the emotion of “greed” to create a person as they listen to her recorded conversation with the Gorosei.

Dr. Vegapunk then realizes that this is why Cipher Pol had visited them so often recently, when the next day the Lulusia Kingdom was eliminated. After hearing about this, Dr. Vegapunk realizes that York stole a portion of the Mother Flame and gave it to the World Government using a Sea Beast Weapon. This also leads Dr. Vegapunk to conclude that the World Government possesses an Ancient Weapon.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers see Shaka suggest capturing York themselves, but Dr. Vegapunk says it’s too late since she proved herself useful to the World Government. Likewise, the rest of them will be killed no matter what for learning of the Void Century. Dr. Vegapunk tells them of this and to prepare escape for Egghead’s inhabitants but emphasizes that they can use the technology Ohara didn’t have to broadcast their voice far and wide.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers confirm how Dr. Vegapunk's secret plan came to be (Image via Toei Animation)

He adds that the closer he gets to the truth, the darker it is to see, questioning exactly what the World Government is. He adds that he won’t let his death be in vain before adding that the “Kumofuto” machine to create “island clouds” must be protected. He emphasizes that in a sunken world, such technology will be indispensable.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk begin modifying Emeth’s body to house the Transmission Transponder Snail, with York even finding him one day to ask what he’s doing. He lies and says he’s trying to move Emeth with the Mother Flame, to which she says she hopes it’ll be perfected soon. He then thinks to himself that the Mother Flame’s current imperfections are their only hope.

Two days prior to the present, the trio who discovered York’s traitorous actions did the recording, thus explaining why they were the only ones present in the video. However, it’s revealed that they then wiped their memories of the past two weeks to keep their plan and discovery of York a secret. Dr. Vegapunk emphasized that this was key, as the disaster that would happen likewise is precisely what would bring about their victory in the end.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk waking up from the memory erasure, finding a note claiming their research was leaked to the World Government. Likewise, they’ll die soon, but the note emphasizes that a countermeasure was prepared during the “two-week void” in his memory. The note also asks Dr. Vegapunk to please believe in himself and die, beginning to say one more thing, which is cut off.

The flashback then jumps ahead to the moment when Dr. Vegapunk, Sanji, Vegapunk Atlas, and Franky were riding to Vegatank-08 to go to the ground level of Egghead. Dr. Vegapunk tells Sanji he won’t go back up and will remain on the ground level, adding that he wants Sanji to leave him to die since he feels like his death will trigger something important. Sanji says his death would cause an uproar and he can’t do it, but Dr. Vegapunk begs him.

One Piece chapter 1123 spoilers see Sanji ask what’s wrong as the issue returns to the present. Both crews are celebrating, with Usopp specifically excited to finally go to Elbaf, the land of his dreams. As this is seen, Dr. Vegapunk’s words to Sanji ring out, seeing him tell the Straw Hat chef that he wishes his crew is the one who obtains the series’ titular treasure. Spoilers end by confirming no break next week.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback