One Piece chapter 1123 confirms complete August release schedule

The first spoilers of One Piece chapter 1123 began leaking on Monday, August 12, 2024, bringing with them some exciting release information on the manga’s upcoming release schedule. Per reputable series leaker and X user @pewpiece (Pew), the manga series will not be taking a break of any kind after the upcoming official release of chapter 1123.

While Pew has unfortunately yet to begin sharing any story spoiler information on One Piece chapter 1123, this news is nevertheless exciting for fans given where the series is at. Likewise, it confirms that fans will see the series end the month of August strong, with official releases now slated for Monday, August 19, as well as Monday, August 26.

Confirmation of no break after One Piece chapter 1123 could see the Egghead arc officially end before August goes

The confirmation of no break week after One Piece's upcoming chapter 1123 is particularly exciting for the fact that the Egghead arc is all but officially concluded heading into the issue’s release. With this in mind, the manga should see the arc officially end before August ends, since there should now be two chapters coming in the month’s final weeks.

It’s also exciting for the fact that it suggests a return to normalcy for Oda and his typical publication schedule, which sees him take one break week after three chapters are published. If true, this would put chapter 1125’s release as Monday, September 2, 2024, with the next break week coming on Monday, September 9. The manga would then return with chapter 1126 on Monday, September 16, starting the three-on-one-off cycle anew.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with Pew’s tweet only concerning the immediate release schedule following chapter 1123’s release. One Piece chapter 1123 is set to be officially released in Japan on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. Most international readers will see the translated manga become available on MANGA Plus, Shonen Jump+, and other officially licensed sources on Sunday, August 18.

As for what to expect from chapter 1123’s events, there are unfortunately no verifiable spoilers as mentioned above. However, the fallout from the Egghead Island arc will undoubtedly be a major focus, especially with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn still on the island while the other Gorosei have returned to Mariejois. It’s likely that Imu will have a meeting with the Gorosei as a result, both to discuss their failure at Egghead and what the coming battle may look like.

Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine in July 1997. The manga is still ongoing and regularly serialized there today and is currently progressing through its final saga. The series is expected to conclude sometime in the next few years.

