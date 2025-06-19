One Piece chapter 1152 raw scans: Straw Hats split up as Harald's flashback begins

One Piece chapter 1152 raw scans provide more details and context about the installment’s initial text-based spoilers. Before One Piece chapter 1152’s official release on June 23, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app, the raw scans allow fans to gain a complete understanding of the issue’s content.

According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1152 confirms the extraordinary potential of Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki, and corroborates the notion that this Haki type is the key to defeating the Holy Knights despite their supernatural regenerative abilities.

Armed with this knowledge, the Straw Hats and their allies prepare to repel the invaders from Elbaph’s Sun World. The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1152 also include two flashbacks. The first is particularly interesting, teasing an enigmatic mark on Shanks’ arm and seemingly absolving Loki from the parricide accusations tied to King Harald’s death.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1152.

One Piece chapter 1152 raw scans prepare the future clash while teasing the secrets of Elbaph's past

The Conqueror's Haki reveal

Gaban, Luffy, and Zoro in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1152 begin with the continuation of the cover story focusing on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. In the latest installment, Yamato meets Kawamatsu, who has become the Daimyo of the Hakumai region, and gives him an amigasa hat crafted by Otama.

The chapter, which is titled A terrible day, then focuses on the events currently ongoing on Elbaph, and more precisely in the island’s “Underworld” area. Scopper Gaban tells Luffy to pay attention to how he uses Conqueror’s Haki, explaining that despite the looks, the Holy Knights aren’t actually immortal.

Then Gaban says that there is another person in the group who can use Conqueror’s Haki. All excited, Sanji approaches Gaban. Sanji boldly proclaims that he is the one and declares that he won’t let Zoro and Jinbe outshine him. However, Gaban ignores Sanji and points to Zoro, telling the green-haired swordsman that his body bears the Color of Conqueror.

Zoro admits that he wasn’t aware of that, to which Luffy replies that Zoro has been leaking Conqueror’s Haki consistently. Gaban then scolds Zoro, remarking that he needs to fully understand and control his Haki in order to be of help to Luffy. Meanwhile, Sanji continues trying to draw Gaban’s attention, but he is interrupted as Loki and Hajrudin get into a heated argument.

Loki mocks Hajrudin, calling him disgraceful for allowing outsiders to save Elbaph when he is around. In response, Hajrudin asserts that they can’t trust him as he is so unreliable that he could possibly assist the enemy. Hajrudin notes that this is what Loki did on “that day”, likely referring to the day King Harald was murdered.

Loki's flashback

Loki and Hajrudin in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Suddenly, Loki surprises everyone by telling Loki that he should just become one of his crewmates. He mentions that if Loki were a member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Hajrudin would release him. However, Hajrudin says that even if Luffy trusts Loki by instinct, he just can’t. Zoro and Sanji also yell that it wouldn’t be a good idea to let Loki join the crew, as he is too large and would eat too much.

Funnily enough, Loki also rejects Luffy’s proposal, saying that he won’t become anyone’s subordinate. However, Gaban tells Hajrudin to release Loki. Hajrudin still refuses, pointing out that Loki killed his own father – the King of Elbaph – plus 113 soldiers of Elbaph, and caused Jarul a life-threatening injury in the process.

Gaban doesn’t dispute Hajrudin’s words, but reveals that he went to Harald’s castle together with Shanks on that day, and while they didn’t see the whole thing, they sensed an unusual Haki. Just as Gaban mentions Shanks, Luffy becomes super interested, which makes Zoro playfully poke fun at him.

Jarul in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following this conversation, the Monster Trio seemingly splits as Zoro and Sanji head to the Sun World, accompanied by all the Giants except Hajrudin and Loki. Luffy remains in the Underworld, eager to hear more about Shanks from Gaban. Loki kickstarts a flashback by saying:

“It was one really terrible day…”

14 years before the present One Piece narration, Loki and Jarul were going to Harald’s castle. Loki noted that he wanted to talk with his father to ask him about the alliance with the World Government, which he despised for killing Rocks D. Xebec. When they arrived at the throne room, Loki smashed one Giant into the door to open it.

As soon as Jarul and Loki entered the room, however, they were shocked to see King Harald attacked by a group of his own soldiers, who were stabbing him with their weapons. Interestingly, Harald is only shown as a blackened silhouette, suggesting that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda deliberately chose not to reveal his appearance at that time. That said, in the panel, Harald seemed to have his huge horns as a descendant of the Ancient Giants.

Shanks and Gaban's conversation

Meanwhile, Gaban and Shanks were having a bath in the hot springs outside of Gaban’s house. Gaban looked much younger than he is now, with only half of his hair gray, and his beard and mustache still black. As for Shanks, he already had the scar inflicted on his left eye by Marshall D. Teach.

What’s truly intriguing, Shanks is also shown to have a tattoo on his left arm, the same arm that he will lose when protecting Luffy from the sea monster in One Piece’s very first chapter. The tattoo isn’t shown up close, but it seems to be very similar to the Abyss mark sported by the Holy Knights.

Gaban said that it had been at least three or four years since they had shared a bath. Shanks corrected him, saying it had actually been ten years since Gol D. Roger – their former captain in the Roger Pirates – had died. Shanks added that his life had completely changed, as he had just wanted to form a pirate crew with Buggy, but Gaban interrupted him by saying that this was because Shanks was the “Child of Destiny”.

Ad

A younger Shanks in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Gaban quickly changed the subject, saying that they weren’t meant to discuss such complicated matters. So, Shanks and Gaban started talking about their adventures. Then, Gaban’s common-law wife, the Giant Ripley, appeared to greet Shanks, who was curious to see the home of a human and a Giant living together.

Shanks told Gaban that he had met and befriended King Harald during his time in Mary Geoise. Unable to discuss certain topics in the World Government’s Holy Land, Shanks left it and went to Elbaph to meet with Harald and share some important information with him before it was too late.

The focus shifts to the Aurust Castle, where massive flashes of black lightning are shown sparking all around. A mysterious individual is shown entering the castle’s treasure room and stealing the chest containing the legendary Devil Fruit that Elbaph is said to pass on from generation to generation. The name and powers of this mysterious Devil Fruit aren’t revealed, and so is the identity of the stealer.

King Harald's violent youth

King Harald's reputation may be controversial (Image via Shueisha)

Finally, the chapter concludes with a double page spread that begins another flashback, this time set 109 years before the present One Piece narration. A narrator’s box explained that, at the time, everyone feared the Giant Warrior Pirates. Younger Dorry, Brogy, Oimo, and Kashii are shown aboard their ship, the Great Erik, menaciously pursuing a human ship in the sea.

Then, another Giant ship is shown docked in the port of a certain human kingdom. The narrator noted that this ship was an official ship coming from the “Kingdom of the Giants”, and that it was yet another reason why Elbaph's name was associated with absolute terror.

A younger King Harald is shown addressing the residents, saying that he had heard about a beautiful princess being inside the castle and wanted to take a look. Harald sported short, spiked dark hair, as well as the same massive horns as Loki. He also behaved in a way strongly resembling that of his son. In fact, out of a sudden, Harald smashed one of his Giants into the castle, destroying the building in the process.

The issue ends with the young Harald asking the humans who was their “god” now, while a narrator's box officially introduced Harald as the King of Elbaph, who ascended to the throne at the young age of 45 (so, in human years, at the age of 15). The box also addressed Harald as “a real jerk”.

