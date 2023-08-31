One Piece content creator calls anime unwatchable thanks to Toei's business practices

Decades have passed since Eiichiro Oda created the beloved manga and anime series, One Piece. Its enduring popularity among fans is unquestionable.
However, recent criticisms have emerged surrounding the anime adaptation, specifically aimed at Toei Animation and their questionable business practices.
A content creator named 'mrmorjman' has been particularly vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current state of the anime on Twitter.
Toei Animation has faced allegations and criticizms across various fronts. As a result of these controversies, some fans and content creators now hold a negative perception of the company.
Furthermore, criticizm has also been directed at the anime adaptation itself regarding its quality, pacing, and faithfulness to the original manga material.
One Piece content creator mrmorjman's claims harsh but not untrue
According to mrmorjman's claim, the One Piece anime is criticized for its poor pacing. To address this issue, it is suggested that incorporating more filler content could help improve the flow.
Filler episodes are often used in anime adaptations of ongoing manga series to prevent the anime from surpassing the source material.
Previously, One Piece utilized a higher number of filler episodes. However, as highlighted by mrmorjman, Toei Animation seems to have recognized that despite these pacing concerns, fans remain dedicated viewers.
The episodes of the anime series have become slow-paced due to the absence of filler content. They adapt less than a full chapter of the manga per episode. For fans accustomed to the fast-paced and energetic nature of the manga series, this can be a frustrating viewing experience.
To address this issue, Toei Animation could consider incorporating more filler content. This has the potential to improve the pacing of the anime and provide a more enjoyable viewing experience for fans.
However, it should be noted that not all fans share mrmorjman's claim. Some argue that the pacing issues are an intrinsic element of a long-running weekly anime series.
They believe that incorporating more filler content may not necessarily enhance the overall quality of the adaptation. As a result, the debate surrounding the pacing of the One Piece anime and the necessity for additional filler content continues to divide fans.
Fan responses to the criticisms
The One Piece fan community has received both positive and negative feedback regarding mrmorjman's claims and the criticisms directed towards Toei Animation.
Some fans support these critiques, expressing their disappointment with the anime adaptation and the company's business practices. Their argument revolves around the declining quality of the anime over time, suggesting that Toei should prioritize delivering a superior version of the beloved manga series.
On the other hand, others support Toei Animation and argue that the company is merely safeguarding its intellectual property and adhering to customary business practices in Japan.
These fans believe that individuals like mrmorjman should not have the right to profit from Toei's intellectual properties without facing repercussions.
To conclude, the One Piece anime has received significant criticism for Toei Animation's business practices. Content creators and fans have dubbed it unwatchable, highlighting valid concerns about the adaptation's quality and Toei's priorities impacting the beloved series.
Whether these concerns will prompt future changes in the production and adaptation of the One Piece anime remains uncertain.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.