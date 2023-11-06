One Piece: Did Luffy know about Shanks's presence in Wano? Explored

Shanks’ unexpected appearance towards the end of the Wano arc of One Piece has been greatly received by both fans of the manga and the anime. In addition to announcing his decision to finally go after Gol D. Roger’s fabled treasure, the captain of the Red-Hair Pirates demonstrated his extraordinary Conqueror’s Haki, which was able to affect his target from quite a distance. Some fans even call it WiFi-Haki.

The event in question occurred in One Piece chapter 1055 or in episode 1082 of the anime adaptation. Shanks’ imposing presence in Wano had not gone unnoticed. However, it is unclear whether Luffy recognized his old friend when he felt the tremendous Haki. He did, however, mention that a familiar face appeared in his mind.

One Piece anime implies that Luffy knew Shanks was nearby

Shanks as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Towards the end of the Wano arc in One Piece, the Red-Hair Pirates, led by Shanks, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of Wano. It was during the time that a grand banquet was being held in the Flower Capital, celebrating the defeat of the tyrants, Kaido and Orochi.

The stage was set for a potential reunion between Luffy and Shanks after so many years. Shanks was well aware that Luffy was on the island as the news of the events that had transpired in Wano had been leaked to the world by Morgan against the wishes of the Five Elders.

Bartolomeo as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The reunion, however, was foiled by the current events caused by the meteoric rise of the Straw Hat Pirates. For example, a Straw Hat fanatic named Bartolomeo burned Shanks' Jolly Roger and replaced it with Luffy's. Despite wanting to meet up with his old friend, Shanks was compelled to prioritize maintaining goodwill among those who held him in high regard.

The Red-Hair Pirates eventually set sail again, but not before Shanks used his Conqueror's Haki to arrest Admiral Ryokugyu, who was engaged in a battle against the Nine Red Scabbards of Wano and the newly anointed shogun, Momonosuke, outside the Flower Capital.

Ryokugyu intended to capture Luffy to gain Fleet Admiral Akainu’s recognition, especially after the crushing defeat he suffered against Sabo at the Reverie. However, after recognizing Shanks’ Haki, Ryokugyu promptly abandoned his mission.

Ryokugyu struck by Shanks' Haki in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, back in the Flower Capital, members of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe, were keenly aware of the ongoing events. They had been watching out for Momonosuke, prepared to intervene should the need arise. They also sensed the overwhelming and tremendous Haki but were unaware that it was Shanks'.

Thus, neither the manga nor the anime makes it clear whether Luffy knew Shanks was nearby, as all we are told is that the Straw Hat captain sensed a familiar presence. In the anime, Luffy clutched his straw hat while his face lit up, possibly hinting at his suspicion that Shanks showed up and extended a helping hand. The canonical status of the anime is always contested among fans, although scenes like this serve to flesh out key moments.

