One Piece: Does Blackbeard have Advanced Conqueror's Haki? Explored

One Piece episode 1093 aired on February 11, 2024, and focused on the battle between the Heart Pirates and the Blackbeard Pirates, who crossed paths in the middle of the Grand Line.

The episode also revealed the devil fruits of most Blackbeard Pirates, who displayed their abilities against the Heart Pirates. This episode featured a one-on-one battle between the two captains, Law and Blackbeard. The development came as the episode progressed toward its climax, given that the tide might turn against Law.

Yet, there was another thing that fans noticed in this episode, concerning the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates, Marshall D. Teech. In this episode, he displayed a technique against Law, which most fans think is his Tremor-Tremor fruit's power. This has led them to wonder if the power is indeed Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

One Piece: Exploring the possibility of Blackbeard possessing Advanced Conqueror's Haki

Blackbeard (left) and Law (right) as seen in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1093 started with the Heart Pirates fleeing as the Blackbeard Pirates chased them. The Heart Pirates are also affected by a disease that changed most of them into females. This was inflicted by one of the Blackbeard Pirates named "Doc Q", who ate the Sick-Sick Devil Fruit and could spread the disease.

Thankfully, Law was aware that an excess amount of Haki could nullify Devil Fruit abilities. This helped him cure himself and his crew members. The Heart Pirates then landed on a nearby island named "Winner Island," where the Blackbear Pirates began to attack them.

Meanwhile, Blackbeard could be seen coming from afar on Doc Q's horse. As he approached the island, Law used his awakened Devil Fruit techniques to cut Doc Q's horse, causing Teech to fall. However, the latter countered with his Tremor-Tremor fruit.

Law's technique later hit him again in mid-air, but he was saved by Van Augar's Warp-Warp fruit. A flashback was revealed when Van Augar and Kuzan raided Whole Cake Island and kidnapped Pudding. After this fight, Law was seen attacking Teech with his abilities once again, but Teech countered with an ability that looked like Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

Expand Tweet

Fans speculate Blackbeard could have already awakened his Advanced Conqueror's Haki and displayed it against Law in episode 1093. The Tremor-Tremor fruit is characterized by cracks produced in thin air that weren't previously produced when he defended against Law. This could mean he awakened his Advanced Conqueror's Haki sometime in One Piece.

Advanced Conqueror's Haki is characterized by infusing Conqueror's Haki into other objects and can be used in one direction, unlike Conqueror's Haki, which is mainly used in all directions. Blackbeard infused his fists with Conqueror's Haki, which helped him defend against Law's assaults.

Roger and Whitebeard fighting (right). Garp's Galaxy Impact (left) (Image via Toei Animation)

Two of the most famous examples of Advanced Conqueror's Haki include the fight between Roger and Whitebeard and Garp's Galaxy Impact.

Roger and Whitebeard infused their swords with Conqueror's Haki. Meanwhile, Garp infused his fists with Conqueror's Haki and attacked Hachinose Island, where the Blackbeard Pirates were present. This technique is primarily seen in pirates exceptionally skilled at using Armament Haki.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It is interesting to note that Marshall D. Teech is not even a confirmed user of Conqueror's Haki, and fans speculate he could have awakened the advanced form of Conqueror's Haki.

But this could make sense, considering how this Haki has been seen in all Emperors of the Grand Line so far (and Blackbeard is currently an emperor). Although fans do not see Blackbeard as having the qualities of a leader (the requirement for Conqueror's Haki), he is still speculated to have awakened this Haki and its advanced form.