One Piece: Does Enma give Zoro Oden's Haki? How the sword works, explained

One of the most beloved aspects of Roronoa Zoro’s character in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga is the relationship he has with his various swords throughout the story. Despite having an ever-changing trio of blades throughout the series, it’s clear that Zoro has a deep connection with and reverence for each and every one of his swords.

However, arguably the most beloved of any of Zoro’s swords by fans is Enma, the sword he inherited from the late One Piece character Kozuki Oden during the Wano arc. More specifically, Zoro traded his Shusui sword to Kozuki Hiyori so it could be returned to Shimotsuki Ryuma’s gravesite, and was given Enma (which Hiyori inherited directly from her father) in exchange.

Likewise, it’s the newest of Zoro’s swords in One Piece, meaning it’s also the blade which fans are most focused on as the series progresses through the fledgling stages of its Final Saga. However, there’s also some confusion regarding how the sword works, especially as it relates to the way in which it interacts with the Haki of its user.

One Piece’s Enma sword doesn’t transfer Oden’s Haki to Zoro, but forcibly draws out all of each user’s Haki

How the sword works, explained

Expand Tweet

More specifically, some One Piece fans are under the impression that Enma gives Zoro Oden’s Haki, which is implicitly stored within the blade in this context. Much of the reason why fans are under this impression stems from Zoro’s fight against Kaido. Here, Kaido recognizes the “strange Haki” as Oden’s presence, even going as far as to see Oden in the attacking Zoro.

While it’s understandable that this would cause fans to assume Enma gives Zoro some of Oden’s Haki, that is extremely far from the case given what fans currently know. Likewise, Kaido’s comparison likely stems from the intensity and amount of Haki which Zoro was exuding with Enma in hand, which would be comparable to Oden’s due to his also using Enma when fighting Kaido.

As far as One Piece fans know, Enma’s signature ability is not to steal and store the Haki of its various users, but to draw out 100% of the Armament Haki of its current wielder when they use the sword. As Zoro realized during his fight with King, Enma does this in order to test its owner and how suitable they are to wield the sword. This is due to the monstrous personality Enma has, which its creator Shimotsuki Kozaburo told a young Zoro about in Shimotsuki Village.

Expand Tweet

With no other mention of Enma’s abilities beyond this as far as the current manga is concerned, it seems that fans are mistaken on Enma giving Zoro Oden’s Haki. Instead, the similarities which Kaido implicitly posed during his fight with Zoro stem from the intensity and amount of Haki, as well as the overall strength of the sword’s user.

This is further supported by words from Kozuki Sukiyaki during One Piece’s Wano arc. The father of Oden speculates that one reason why Hiyori chose to give Enma to Zoro is due to his superior strength and sword skills reminiscent of her father’s. Once again, this further suggests that the connections made between Zoro and Oden by Kaido stem from their individual skills and strengths, rather than Zoro being given Oden’s Haki by Enma.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.