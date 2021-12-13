One Piece Episode 1004: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece is a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda which went on to receive an anime adaptation from Toei Animation. This series is one of the most successful shonen anime series of all time,

The past couple of weeks have been eventful for fans of One Piece, as they celebrated the release of 1000 episodes. The release date of a movie featuring Red-haired Shanks was announced as well. Fans of One Piece are eagerly awaiting the release of Episode 1004. The episode will be out this week on Sunday.

One Piece Episode 1004 details

According to sources, One Piece Episode 1004 will be released on Sunday, 19 December 2021. The latest episodes of One Piece will be released on multiple streaming platforms such as Funimation, Animelab and Crunchyroll. These platforms do not stream the latest episodes for free. Therefore, one would have to avail the streaming platforms’ paid services. The episode should air by 9:00 pm Eastern Time. One Piece fans can also watch a preview of the upcoming Episode 1004:

One Piece Episode 1003 recap

In One Piece Episode 1003, viewers see Luffy use Gomu Gomu no Kong Gattling to knock Kaido down. Big Mom realizes that he cannot use his Haki for ten minutes which was the price paid in order to use his Gear's Fourth Form. She tries to take Luffy out using her Haha no Hi, but is saved by Zoro just in time. Enraged, Big Mom asks Zoro to hand him over immediately.

Killer is trying to pressurize Kaido while Trafalgar Law is trying to inflict some damage using his Counter Shock. Kaido uses his Tatsumaki to blow everyone away just when Killer was approaching him. One Piece swordsman, Zoro unleashed the Kokujo: 0 Tatsumaki on Kaido. He felt a strange Haki and wondered why the pain was familiar. Kaido then realized that Zoro was using Kozuki Oden’s sword, which was why he was able to pierce through the scales.

Meanwhile CP0 is seen in the Skull Dome and was thoroughly disappointed to hear about the death of their business partner, Orochi. CP0 wondered what would happen to the world if two out of the four Emperors died. The One Piece antagonist Kaido morphs into a hybrid form and expresses his excitement during this fight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish