One Piece 1035: Red Hair Shanks likely to appear and Sanji vs. Queen finale

With One Piece Chapter 1035 delayed until 19 December 2021, fans are clamoring for any info they can get. This has led to many throwing their hat in the ring for creating “spoilers” and “leaks” for the chapter.

While some of these speculative spoilers and leaks are well thought out, the vast majority are half-baked. One tweet in particular claims that Shanks will appear in the next chapter, something which seems unlikely given the recent Film Red announcement.

Nevertheless, these speculative spoilers merit review and discussion.

Twitter users claim One Piece Chapter 1035 will see the return of Shanks as well as the Sanji vs. Queen finale

One Piece Chapter 1035: Shanks makes his move?

b @a_22n0 #حرق_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE

سيظهر "الشعر الأحمر شانكس" في المانجا ما بين الفصل 1027 إلى الفصل 1035



• هل الشخص الذي عالج الأغماد هو فرد من طاقم شانكس!؟🤔 سيظهر "الشعر الأحمر شانكس" في المانجا ما بين الفصل 1027 إلى الفصل 1035• هل الشخص الذي عالج الأغماد هو فرد من طاقم شانكس!؟🤔 #حرق_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE سيظهر "الشعر الأحمر شانكس" في المانجا ما بين الفصل 1027 إلى الفصل 1035 • هل الشخص الذي عالج الأغماد هو فرد من طاقم شانكس!؟🤔 https://t.co/AYtjtGfqxc

Twitter user @a_22n0 has made the claim that Red Hair Shanks will return in One Piece Chapter 1035. While Oda did say with the release of Chapter 1000 that Shanks will make his move in 2021, this could have been about the announcement of Film Red.

Furthermore, the series just isn’t set up for a Shanks' return. With recent chapters and presumably One Piece Chapter 1035 focusing on Sanji and Zoro’s fights, the pacing would be hindered if focus shifts to Shanks.

There’s also the question of what role Shanks would serve in Wano. Zoro and Sanji seem to have control over their fights, with the latter's battle against Queen seemingly entering its final moments. While Luffy struggled against Kaido, his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki awakening is likely the great equalizer in that bout.

While the Marines are on their way to Wano as the Onigashima Raid rages on, having Shanks appear just to stop the former isn’t prudent. While it is characteristic of Shanks to support Luffy where he can, his true allegiances are somewhat up in the air right now.

As a result of his meeting with the Gorosei, fans are unsure what Shanks’ true history and alignments are.

One Piece Chapter 1035: Sanji vs. Queen finale in the works?

Twitter user @ewab_jlf has similarly thrown their hat in the ring and provided speculative spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1035. They claim that Zoro was the king of 1033, while Sanji took precedence in 1034, and therefore Luffy will be the most prominent One Piece Chapter 1035.

While the pattern is clear, it seems unlikely that the manga will focus on Luffy vs. Kaido before finishing Zoro’s and Sanji’s battles. This has been seen before during the Enies Lobby arc, when Luffy’s fight against Rob Lucci was the very last one to wrap up.

The arcs are similar in terms of having overpowering enemies with seemingly limitless tools at their disposal. Having said that, One Piece has lately done a lot of mirroring with early chapters. Therefore, it’s a safe assumption that Sanji and Zoro’s fights will wrap up before we return to Luffy vs. Kaido.

With that being said, it’s safe to assume that One Piece Chapter 1035 won’t focus on Luffy, but will instead wrap up the battle between Sanji and Queen. Chapter 1034 ended with Sanji knocking Queen back with a brand new, air ionizing attack.

The assault will presumably continue in One Piece Chapter 1035. The conclusion to Zoro vs. King also feels distant, despite the former awakening his own Conqueror’s and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

In summation

While speculation is an important part of any fanbase’s love for a story, it’s important that it is well thought out. One Piece Chapter 1035’s delay has left fans desperate for information, but putting out implausible speculative spoilers doesn’t benefit the community at all.

Be sure to keep an eye out for One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks and spoilers coming early next week. In addition, fans can show their love for the series by supporting One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release on 19 December 2021 at 11.00am EST through various Shonen Jump platforms.

