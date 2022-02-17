One Piece Episode 1011: Release date and time, where to watch, preview, and more

One Piece fans await in anticipation as they inch closer towards the fight between Luffy and Kaido. The previous episode featured a lot of action as Queen continued to wreak havoc with the Ice Oni bullets. However, fans were relieved since Chopper was able to figure out how the virus worked.

One Piece follows a strict schedule for releasing its episodes. Based on the schedule, the upcoming episode 1011 will be released by the end of this week.

One Piece Episode 1011 release details

The upcoming episode 1011 will be released this Sunday, that is on February 20, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, thanks to their simulcast agreement.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that one would have to avail the platforms’ paid subscriptions in order to watch the episodes on the day of release. The episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

9:00 PM Eastern Time (February 19, 2022)

6:00 PM Pacific Time (February 19, 2022)

7:30 AM Indian Standard Time

2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time

One Piece Episode 1010 recap

The episode began with Trafalgar D. Law remembering an old conversation. The scene soon transitioned to Queen, who continued to use the Ice Oni Bullets and wreak havoc. Meanwhile, Zoro pursued Apoo, who had the vial containing the antibodies for the Ice Oni virus. However, Apoo managed to run away. Queen threatened him and said that he would be beheaded if he gave the vial to Zoro.

Brook is shocked as Chopper is hit by one of the bullets, and his right side is slowly transitioning into an oni. However, Chopper took his time to think about how the virus worked and asked Brook to light a fire. This confirmed his suspicions, and he figured out how the virus works.

However, his happiness was short-lived as they all witnessed Big Mom entering the battlefield. This caught everyone’s attention. But Big Mom told everyone that her intention was to go to the level where Kaido was fighting Oden’s followers.

Luffy, Sanji, and Jinbe were heading towards Kaido. However, Sanji suddenly stopped as he heard the scream of a woman. It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from this point onwards.

