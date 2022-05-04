One Piece Episode 1016: Release date, time, where to watch, spoilers and more

Despite recent delays, One Piece Episode 1016 is scheduled to proceed this week.

The previous episode shook the very foundations of the anime community. Luffy struck down Kaido with his new technique, Red Roc. Considering the pain and suffering he caused in Wano Country, Kaido absolutely deserved that punch. Regardless, the Emperor isn't going to let that slide.

One Piece Episode 1016 will continue where the previous episode left off. The rooftop battle will likely be the main focus. However, there will also be scenes involving Sanji and Black Maria, so fans should temper their expectations.

Note: This article will contain spoilers at near the end.

One Piece Episode 1016: The Battle of the Monsters! The Three Stubborn Captains

One Piece Episode 1016 is drawing closer. Fans will need a reliable way to watch the upcoming rooftop battle. This article will provide full details on what every fan needs to know.

Release date and time

Anime watchers definitely want to see how Big Mom and Kaido react in this episode. They won't tolerate Luffy's disrespect whatsoever, let alone the rest of the Supernovas.

One Piece Episode 1016 will air on May 7 and 8, depending on time zone differences. Below are the release dates for May 7:

7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time ( PST )

Pacific Standard Time ( ) 9:00 PM Central Standard Time ( CST )

Central Standard Time ( ) 10:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Meanwhile, these are the release dates for May 8:

3:00 AM British Summer Time ( BST )

British Summer Time ( ) 4:00 AM Central European Summer Time ( CEST )

Central European Summer Time ( ) 7:30 AM India Standard Time ( IST )

India Standard Time ( ) 11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time ( JST )

Japanese Standard Time ( ) 11:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)

It won't be very long before the next episode finally arrives.

Where to legally watch

One Piece Episode 1016 will air on the official Crunchyroll website. However, viewers will have to pay for a premium subscription plan. Crunchyroll does offer a free trial for new users, but it only lasts for two weeks.

Fan: $7.99 per month

per month Mega Fan: $9.99 per month

per month Ultimate Fan: $14.99 per month

Premium membership does offer a few perks, such as offline viewing and no advertisements. Fans can also watch the rest of the One Piece anime episodes.

What manga readers can expect

This section will contain manga spoilers, so keep that in mind.

Since the previous episode drew inspiration from Chapter 1000, this episode will likely follow the events of Chapter 1001. This is where the Supernovas will unleash their powerful attacks on Kaido:

Monkey D. Luffy will use Gomu Gomu no Kong Gun

Eustass Kidd will use Punk Rotten , followed by Punk Vise

, followed by Trafalgar Law will use Room, followed byTact

Meanwhile, Zoro and Killer will display their fine cutting skills. Manga readers cannot wait for these attacks to be animated.

One Piece Episode 1016 may also include a scene where Luffy, Kid, and Law play chicken with Big Mom's fireballs. Despite the seriousness of this battle, Eiichiro Oda always has time for comedy.

