One Piece Episode 1042: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1042 is set to be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 9:30 am JST.

The upcoming episode is one that fans are particularly excited about, as it will mark the anime debut of Yamato’s Devil Fruit Hybrid form. This is expected to segue into further combat between Yamato and Kaido, which is something fans are also looking forward to.

This, however, is speculative, with no spoiler information for One Piece Episode 1042’s events available as of this article’s writing. Fortunately, fans at least have confirmed release information about the upcoming, highly-anticipated installment. Many expect it to be just as, if not more, action-packed than last week's episode.

One Piece Episode 1042’s preview suggests Yamato vs Kaido will continue in upcoming installment

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Episode 1042 is set to release at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, November 27, 2022. For select international viewers, this translates to a Saturday night release window. However, most international fans will also see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is also still streaming new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1042 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 26

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, November 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, November 27

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, November 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, November 27

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the preview, fans can expect Yamato’s Hybrid form to appear in the upcoming episode. This will expectedly transition into some combat with Kaido, but how long the sequence will be is unknown as of this article’s writing. Kaido’s inclusion in the preview, however, indicates that some sort of combat will take place between the two.

Fans will also see the continuation of Nico Robin versus Black Maria in One Piece Episode 1042. This will segue into a flashback of Nico Robin’s focus on her relationship with Jaguar D. Saul. The flashback seems to consist of scenes fans have already watched, but there’s always a chance that Toei Animation adds some anime-original scenes.

One Piece Episode 1042 will also likely give fans an update on the general battlefield’s status. With Otama’s group changing the numbers by the minute, the exact figures on each side will become increasingly important as the Onigashima Raid progresses. With Luffy still absent, it’s integral for the Kozuki clan sympathizers to get the upper hand before his return.

