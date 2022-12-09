One Piece Episode 1044: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1044 will be released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9:30 am JST. After last week's anime-original treats of Brook’s flashback, fans are hoping to get back to manga-canon material in the upcoming episode.

While no spoilers for One Piece Episode 1044 are currently available as of this article’s writing, the preview suggests that the fight between Black Maria and Robin is nearing its end. Additionally, fans will likely see Luffy's revival after being thrown off Onigashima.

Follow along as this article breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1044 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1044’s preview suggests Luffy's return, Nico Robin vs. Black Maria nearing its end

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Episode 1044 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

For a small portion of international audiences, this means a Saturday night local release window. However, most international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. Although Funimation still streams new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Therefore, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1044 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 10

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 11

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, December 11

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the previews, One Piece Episode 1044 doesn’t seem to carry a significant amount of anime-original content. While still welcome, fans were taken aback by Brook’s somewhat-shoehorned flashback last week.

The upcoming episode seems to primarily deal with the Nico Robin versus Black Maria fight. With the matchup clearly progressing to its final stages, the anime adaptation team is making a good choice by sticking with it as the main focus until it’s over. Although other aspects of the Onigashima Raid will undoubtedly appear, Robin vs. Black Maria will likely be a major part of the episode.

Based on the episode’s preview, it seems fans will also see Luffy again. He is seen with enough strength to begin eating everything in sight. While this is likely all fans will see of the Straw Hat in this episode, it bodes well for upcoming installments, which may see the Fifth Emperor return to Onigashima’s rooftop battleground faster than Kaido or fans expected.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary ends.

