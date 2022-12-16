One Piece Episode 1045: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1045 is set to be released on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9:30 am JST. Following the exceptional adaptation of Nico Robin’s Demonio Fleur form in the previous installment, fans have high hopes for the next episode.

Based on the One Piece Episode 1045 preview, fans will be rewarded with plenty of fights boasting exceptional animation quality. With the Onigashima Raid inching closer towards its end, viewers will likely see many of the upcoming episode’s fights near their conclusion or possibly even end.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1045 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1045’s preview features fights galore in Killer vs. Hawkins, Sanji vs. Queen, and more

Release date and time, where to watch

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd One Piece 1044-1046 Titles



1044: Clutch! A Demon Incarnate, Robin!

1045: Cursed! Kid and Zoro's Looming Threat!

RECAP ON THE 25TH

BREAK ON JANUARY 1ST

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Episode 1045 is set to be released on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. For this reason, Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1045 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, December 18

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1045 is expected to be a fight-heavy episode, with the installment’s preview showing three different battles. These come in the form of Killer versus Hawkins, Sanji versus Queen, and Raizo versus Fukurokujo. Additionally, Perospero can be seen fighting some unknown enemies, suggesting that he’ll also be re-entering the fray.

The very beginning of the episode, however, may end up focusing on Robin and Brook following their victory over Black Maria and her cronies. With this battle being one of the hardest Robin has had to endure in quite some time, she’ll likely need a moment to rest. Additionally, with the presence of CP0 on the island, new enemies may show themselves sooner rather than later.

Fans will likely also get hints about Luffy's whereabouts following last week’s episode, which showed Momonosuke begging Shinobu to age him so he can help get the Straw Hat back.

While it’s unknown whether Shinobu will acquiesce to her lord’s demands, Luffy does need to get back to Onigashima somehow, and this option seems to be the best one.

