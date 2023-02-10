One Piece Episode 1051: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1051 is set to be released on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following the reunion between Luffy and Yamato on the Skull Dome Rooftop battlefield last week, fans are excited to see if the Straw Hat will be fighting Kaido alone. They are also eager to see if Momonosuke will continue to fight Kaido alongside the aforementioned duo.

Unfortunately, this is unknown, with verifiable spoiler information currently unavailable for One Piece Episode 1051. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the much-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1051 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1051 likely to begin focusing on other battles to set up eventual spotlight on Luffy vs. Kaido

Release date and time, where to watch

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1051



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1051 PREVIEW!



Episode title: "The Legend Returns! Luffy's Heavenly Fist Roars!"



Release Date: February 12, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)



Next Episode is Please look forward to it! ONE PIECE EPISODE 1051 PREVIEW!Episode title: "The Legend Returns! Luffy's Heavenly Fist Roars!"Release Date: February 12, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)Next Episode isPlease look forward to it! #ONEPIECE1051ONE PIECE EPISODE 1051 PREVIEW!Episode title: "The Legend Returns! Luffy's Heavenly Fist Roars!"Release Date: February 12, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)Next Episode is 🔥🔥🔥 Please look forward to it! https://t.co/exaNQNKz76

One Piece Episode 1051 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, February 12, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This means Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1051 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 11

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, February 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, February 12

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, February 12

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, February 12

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 12

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, February 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, February 12

Episode 1050 recap

Episode 1050 began with Luffy thanking Yamato for keeping Kaido at bay. Momonosuke and Yamato began recovering from their exhaustive struggles, while Kaido appeared in dragon form, commenting on how Luffy was alive. He also asked who Momonosuke was, not recognizing him in dragon form. This prompted Momonosuke to introduce himself and his intention to become Wano’s Shogun.

The episode then cut to the Mink tribe. It was shown that the fight between the two dragons created clouds that blocked them from using their Sulong forms. With the transformation process also using a lot of energy, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi found themselves at a disadvantage against Jack and Perosepro. Carrot, Wanda, Shishilian, and Bariete were also too exhausted to help in either fight.

The episode then returned to the Skull Dome Rooftop, where Luffy and Momonosuke were both fighting Kaido. When Kaido began shooting fireballs, Momonosuke could only dodge since he didn't know how to shoot fireballs of his own to counter yet.

Luffy told the hesitant Momonosuke to bite Kaido, who overcame his hesitation by remembering his parents’ sacrifices. The episode ended when Momonosuke bit Kaido, with Luffy telling him he had nothing to be afraid of after biting a Yonko.

What to expect (speculative)

VINSMOKE D. MERCI @MerciusJambe13 One Piece Episode 1051 Preview: ANIMATION LOOKS CRISP!!



P.S. We're back to 30-second previews THANK GOD!! One Piece Episode 1051 Preview: ANIMATION LOOKS CRISP!! P.S. We're back to 30-second previews THANK GOD!! https://t.co/Tsd0q5XYWi

One Piece Episode 1051 will likely begin with a continuation of Momonosuke and Luffy versus Kaido. This is also seen in the episode’s preview.

The preview also features Zoro and Sanji facing off against King and Queen, respectively, which means the episode will likely feature both of these fights. Additionally, it shows that Orochi Kurozumi has returned once again.

Beyond what’s apparent in the preview, fans can expect additional dialogue between Luffy and Momonosuke on why the latter shouldn’t be scared anymore. Luffy will likely make the point that Wano’s future Shogun can’t be scared of any of the country's enemies, based on his characterization seen in the series thus far.

One Piece Episode 1051 is expected to bring Luffy and Kaido’s fight to a respectable stopping point to focus on the remaining fights on Onigashima. These include Nekomamushi versus Perospero, Inuarashi versus Jack the Drought, Raizo versus Fukurokuju, Sanji versus Queen, and Zoro versus King. Once these fights are wrapped up, fans can then expect a spotlight focus on Luffy versus Kaido.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes