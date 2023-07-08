One Piece episode 1068: Big Mom's current status in both the anime and manga, explained

Heading into One Piece episode 1068, fans of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series are on cloud nine following Big Mom’s defeat. With Yonko Charlotte Linlin falling at the hands of Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid, essentially all that’s needed for the Onigashima Raid’s success is for Monkey D. Luffy to beat Kaido.

While fans are certainly excited to dive into the Wano arc’s main event with no further significant interruptions, there are those who still find themselves concerned with Big Mom’s status. With the previous episode not fully elaborating on whether or not Big Mom is alive, this is the concern of her diehard fanbase heading into One Piece episode 1068.

Said fans will be happy to hear that there is an answer as to Big Mom’s status following her defeat at the hands of Law and Kid during the events of the Wano arc. However, One Piece episode 1068 won’t be giving fans any concrete information, with the series’ manga form instead providing clarity on the matter.

Disclaimer: This article will contain slight anime and manga spoilers with each in their own section.

No news is good news when it comes to talk of Big Mom in One Piece episode 1068

☁️⚡️Emily/Nami Supremacy @skytopiaa

Big Mom’s defeat is so well animated Big Mom’s defeat is so well animated 😭👏 https://t.co/vNIlfI0SaB

As fans will find out once One Piece episode 1068 is released later this weekend, no new information regarding Big Mom is shared following her defeat in the prior installment. This is evidenced in the equivalent manga material, which will consist of the entirety of chapter 1041 given Toei Animation’s established adaptation pace for the Wano arc’s climax.

Big Mom is only mentioned in the upcoming episode in the context of her loss to Law and Kid. Nami is seen commenting on it, as are the crew members of Law and Kid who saw their captains defeat her with their own eyes. Unfortunately, this means fans curious as to her official status are left without answers as far as the anime is currently concerned.

Big Mom’s status as of chapter 1087

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1064



So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.



If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death #ONEPIECE1064 So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda. If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death https://t.co/6Y9bXfRy3q

While One Piece episode 1068 gives no indication to Big Mom’s status whatsoever, that isn’t the case for the series’ manga. Without giving too many manga spoilers, chapter 1064 of the manga sees Charlotte Pudding, the daughter of Big Mom, reappear for the first time since the Whole Cake Island arc.

In this reappearance, she makes a threat against someone by promising that “if [Big Mom] is still alive, [they] won’t be talking like that much longer.” At the very least, this proves that Big Mom has yet to be confirmed dead in the aftermath of the Wano arc. With the series being known for its fake-out deaths, many fans assert that Big Mom will indeed return at some point, possibly during the suspected eventual Elbaf arc.

In summation

While One Piece episode 1068 won’t give fans an answer as to whether or not Big Mom is alive, the series’ manga has at least alerted fans that she has yet to be confirmed dead. Likewise, with Oda being infamously known for his heavy use of fake-out deaths, it seems likely that Big Mom is indeed alive and waiting in the wings until her return.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

