One Piece anime reportedly set to debut new opening theme in July-August

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, fans got some exciting news for the One Piece anime from reputable series news source and Twitter account @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 (OP Spoilers). As per the leak from OP Spoilers, the series’ television anime adaptation is set to get a new opening theme song and visual sequence sometime in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, OP Spoilers didn’t provide an exact date or episode number as to when this change would occur. This is likely because they don’t have access to that information. However, according to their tweet, fans can expect it to be released sometime between One Piece episode 1071 and episode 1074.

Nevertheless, this news is exciting for fans of the television anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series. Viewers are expecting this upcoming theme to be representative of the Wano arc’s conclusion, which will further tease what’s next to come for the series.

One Piece anime set to receive new theme song to coincide with Wano arc climax

What's more intriguing about this latest leak from OP Spoilers is that the One Piece anime is soon approaching the overall climax of the Wano arc in the next few episodes. As mentioned above, this new has got many fans suspecting that the theme song’s animation sequence will be representative of both the arc’s conclusion and what’s next for the series.

Moreover, based on OP Spoilers’ claim, fans believe that the new opening “is visually magnificent,” just like the series’ most recent anime openings. Many are also questioning whether or not Luffy’s impending Gear 5 power up could be a part of the intro sequence, with OP Spoilers’ tweet featuring a picture of the powerup.

In any case, fans will find this out in a few weeks, with the episode set to debut sometime in mid-August 2023. Likewise, the Gear 5 powerup will debut in the anime series by then, assuming no production delays or unexpected breaks will be happening on Toei Animation’s end.

As for the series’ manga, fans are patiently waiting for the one-month hiatus to officially conclude in just over a week on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 12 am JST. For those who like spoilers, the process for the upcoming chapter 1087 should begin on Monday, July 10, with hints from lead series leaker Redon and other prominent sources.

The reason for One Piece's one-month hiatus stems from Oda needing to get eye surgery to help his astigmatism, which he has been struggling with over the past year. While fans were initially dismayed by the hiatus, they eventually took the seriousness of Oda's medical situation.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

