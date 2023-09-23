One Piece episode 1077: What's left for the Wano arc? Loose threads, explored

With One Piece episode 1077 set to be officially released later this weekend, fans are excitedly anticipating the Wano arc to officially come to an end by the time the episode concludes. However, this belief may be a misplaced one, as there’s actually a significant number of loose threads in the Wano arc that still need to be addressed.

While none of them are particularly major in any key way, they are relatively significant to the overall storyline of the Wano arc and the future of the Wano country itself. Likewise, with Kurozumi Orochi and Kaido now having been killed and defeated respectively as of One Piece episode 1077, the time is now to address these unresolved matters.

Some of the key ones include who will lead the country of Wano from here on out, as well as what the actual statuses of Big Mom and Kaido are following their respective defeats. Others are more minor, such as typical end-of-arc activities which the series has become famous for up to One Piece episode 1077.

One Piece episode 1077 likely to start Wano arc wrapup with the reveal of Momonosuke’s adult human form

One Piece episode 1077 will likely start the ultimate descent of the Wano arc by revealing Momonosuke’s adult human form, to both viewers and the general public of Wano. With Kaido and Orochi having been defeated, there’s essentially no reason for the Akazaya Nine, Kozuki Hiyori, or Kozuki Momonosuke to hide their existence any longer.

This will also likely lead to the reveal that either Hiyori or Momonosuke will ascend to the position of Wano shogun which has been left vacant by the death of Orochi. While this will most likely be Momo in order to provide narrative parity to his father, there is a chance that Hiyori could be chosen instead due to her advanced mental age.

From here, One Piece episode 1077 will likely see some sort of celebratory festival begin, with the Pirate Ninja Mink Samurai alliance being considered guests of honor for their victory. However, the Straw Hats will likely be the main focus here considering how integral Luffy alone was to the success of the Onigashima Raid.

Unfortunately, this will likely be the last of Wano’s loose threads to begin a wrapping-up process in One Piece episode 1077. However, future episodes will likely see a perspective given to high-ranking members of the World Government as they react to the news of Kaido and Big Mom’s defeats. Reactions from Shanks and Blackbeard may even be mixed in here as well.

Speaking of the Yonko, fans can expect to learn who will be replacing Big Mom and Kaido in the group during this wrap-up period for the Wano arc. New bounties for the Straw Hats and other key pirate figures involved in the Onigashima Raid will also likely be unveiled here as well. Fans can expect Luffy, Kid, and Law’s bounties to all be in the same relative area as each other.

The final major plot point that the Wano arc would still need to wrap up by this point is whether or not Yamato will actually be joining the Straw Hat crew. While they’ve constantly claimed that it’s their intent after Kaido is defeated, some fans are speculative considering the way she doted on Momonosuke throughout the final stages of the Onigashima Raid.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

