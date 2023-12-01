One Piece Episode 1086: What to expect

With the Straw Hats having officially departed from Wano in as chaotic a fashion as they entered, fans are excited to see what One Piece Episode 1086 offers in terms of storyline. With the Wano arc still technically ongoing as of the upcoming installment of the television anime series, fans are unsure of what to expect from the remainder of the arc.

At a minimum, One Piece Episode 1086 should at least confirm that the Straw Hats have sailed out of the Wano area and are en route to their next destination. However, with the storyline on Momonosuke and Co. at Wano seemingly wrapped up, it’s unclear what will supplement this Straw Hat focus to make up the rest of the episode.

Unfortunately, there are no current spoilers for One Piece Episode 1086 at the time of this article’s writing, which is typical of an average television anime series. However, there are still some key events and happenings in the episode which fans can expect without any sort of leaked information suggesting such.

One Piece Episode 1086 likely to see Straw Hats reflect on time in Wano, check in elsewhere in the world

What to expect

As mentioned above, the Wano arc is still technically ongoing heading into the airing of One Piece Episode 1086. With this in mind, it can be assumed that the Wano arc’s events will still be a relatively large focus of the series. This will most likely be achieved by having the Straw Hats reminiscing on their time in Wano as they sail out of the country’s immediate area.

Fans can expect this to compose a majority of the upcoming installment, with each crew member likely to be given a brief focus to share their thoughts on recent events. A particularly interesting focus should be Nico Robin, who will presumably share what she learned about the Road Poneglyph, Pluton, and Ancient Wano in further detail.

This discussion may even set up what’s next for the Straw Hats beyond One Piece Episode 1086, especially if Robin offers any ideas on where the final Road Poneglyph could be. While the immediate future of the series is likely to be formally set up in the near future, her suspicions on where the final Road Poneglyph could be will likely set up further future focuses.

Speaking of the near future, an update on world events is also likely to begin in the coming release given how much time the Straw Hats spent in the isolated country of Wano. While recent bounty reveals were the first step towards this reconnection, some major events will likely be revealed in the coming release to be focused on further in future installments.

One Piece Episode 1086 will most likely begin this by having a news coo drop a newspaper onto the Straw Hats’ ship. This will most likely come toward the end of the episode, setting up a cliffhanger that the subsequent installment will open up with a focus on. Given Akainu’s recent appearance, major news on the front of either the world of piracy or the Revolutionary Army is likely to be the main focus of this reveal.

