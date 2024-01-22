One Piece Episode 1092: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1092 is set to release on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 9:30AM JST. With the Egghead arc officially underway, fans are curious to learn more about the alleged Dr. Vegapunk and her ally or allies on Egghead Island.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1092 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

One Piece Episode 1092 set to see all the Straw Hats make landfall, reunite on Egghead Island

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1092 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, January 28, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1092 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Episode 1091 recap

The introduction of the Vegapunks will likely continue in One Piece episode 1092 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1091 began with the Straw Hats on the Thousand Sunny expressing shock over Dr. Vegapunk apparently being a woman. Robin added that she also never heard of the doctor being a woman, while Franky shows reverence for the inventor. The woman then said she was Vegapunk Lilith, not Stella, hinting at there being multiple Vegapunks. This prompted someone named Shaka to contact her and warn her against fighting the Straw Hats.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney traveled through an underground passage, learning that Bonney’s father had been turned into a cyborg by Dr. Vegapunk. Likewise, she came to get revenge. The group then found themselves on the island’s futuristic surface, which included holograms and an apparent island-wide heating system. A giant girl then appeared, explaining the climate difference is the result of her work.

Luffy then punched her to see if she was a hologram, which she was not. She then retaliated, causing Luffy to crash into an Automatic Cooking Machine. This prompted Luffy, Bonney, and Chopper to binge, while the girl ranted about research limitations. She then punched the holographic dragon, revealing she could due to wearing Light-Pressure Gloves. The episode ended with her introducing herself as Dr. Vegapunk, adding her name was Atlas.

What to expect (speculative)

As multiple Vegapunks are seemingly being introduced, One Piece Episode 1092 will likely continue the trend with additional people claiming to be the scientist appearing. While seemingly nonsensical, Egghead’s status as the Future Island suggests that there truly could be multiple Vegapunks who all contribute to the mythos of the Dr. Vegapunk figure.

One Piece Episode 1092 should also see the Straw Hats on the Thousand Sunny speaking with Lilith making landfall on Egghead, likely after further conversation with her. The episode will likely end by teasing the introduction of “Vegapunk Stella,” who appears to be the main body based on how Lilith spoke of them.

