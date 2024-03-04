One Piece Episode 1097: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1097 is set to release on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9:30 am JST according to the official Crunchyroll website. With the series set to revisit the aftermath of the Oharan Genocide, fans are incredibly excited to learn what the fallout of this integral event in the series’ lore and world history was.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1097 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1097, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1097 release date and time

Episode 1097 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, March 17, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like the Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The episode is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024

One Piece Episode 1097 where to watch

The continuation of the Egghead arc is set to be delayed by one week as the anime takes a short break (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece Episode 1097 what to expect (speculative)

With a flashback to post-Buster Call Ohara set to begin in the coming installment, One Piece Episode 1097 seems set to be an emotional and tear jerking installment for the series. However, it’s also likely to reveal significant hope for the future of Ohara’s will, even setting up a second inheritor in addition to Nico Robin.

Likewise, the episode should relate these events back to Nico Robin in the end, given that she is the last true child of Ohara even if another inheritor exists. However, it’s also likely that the other inheritor of Ohara’s will has a similarly deep connection to the island, its people, and the events on the day of the Oharan Genocide.

