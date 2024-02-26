One Piece Episode 1096: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1096 is set to release on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the official Crunchyroll website. Following the tease of Void Century knowledge from Vegapunk Shaka in the previous installment, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the anime series’ coming release.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1096 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode, and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

One Piece Episode 1096 set to introduce Dr. Vegapunk before quickly shifting perspective elsewhere

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1096 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, March 3, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece Episode 1096 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Episode 1095 recap

S-Shark's appearance raises significant questions for One Piece episode 1096 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1095 began with Sanji’s group of Straw Hats having been led into what appeared to be a trap as a Seraphim named S-Shark which looked like Jinbe attacked them. It was revealed that S-Shark had Devil Fruit powers, specifically the Swim-Swim Fruit powers held by Señor Pink. Sanji and Robin attacked, but the Seraphim remained unphased. Usopp and Franky also attacked, but were both dodged.

Focus then shifted to elsewhere on the island, showing Vegapunk Lilith, Vegapunk Edison, and Vegapunk Pythagoras monitoring the battle. Edison then left to jot down ideas while Lilith and Pythagoras continued to collect data. Vegapunk York was then introduced, revealed to be responsible for eating and performing bodily functions. Vegapunk Shaka then entered, stopping S-Shark and returning him to his capsule.

Shaka then asked the Straw Hats if they thought Egghead was an island of the future, which Franky enthusiastically confirmed. However, Shaka shockingly revealed that technology from a 900 year old kingdom existed which greatly surpassed their own. Focus then shifted to Luffy’s group, where they found an area full of discarded inventions. The episode ended with Luffy and co discovering a giant robot, seemingly from ancient times given its appearance.

What to expect (speculative)

With the apparent reveal of the Vegapunks exploring Void Century history, One Piece Episode 1096 presents an interesting turning point for the series. While it’s unlikely fans will learn any significant or plentiful info on the Void Century from the Vegapunks, it’s clear that at least some of those details will be broached by the arc’s end.

Likewise, One Piece Episode 1096 may shift away from Egghead in order to address other events and plotlines before diving into whatever big reveals are set to occur. This may even begin in the episode’s second half, after Dr. Vegapunk himself is introduced following the introduction of all of the Satellites.

