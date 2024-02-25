One Piece episode 1095: Straw Hats battle S-Shark, Shaka speaks of an ancient kingdom, and Luffy stumbles upon a giant robot

One Piece episode 1095, titled The Brain of a Genius - Six Vegapunks!, was released on February 25, 2024. This episode centers around the Straw Hats, who are split into two groups, one at the Labophase level and the other at the Fibriophase level.

The Labophase group is up against a formidable adversary, while the Fibriophase group makes a noteworthy discovery about the island's futuristic past. The episode is also better paced than the previous one.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Luffy's group at the Fibriophase level being chased by Pacifista Kuma. The rest of the Straw Hats were having a pleasant time with Vegaforce-01, exploring Egghead Island. However, by the time the episode ended, they realized they had unknowingly fallen into a trap.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece episode 1095 reveals that Egghead Island was once a futuristic kingdom

The Straw Hats face S-Shark

S-Shark putting Usopp in a chokehold in One Piece episode 1095 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1095, the Straw Hat group at Labophase found themselves having walked into a trap. They were confronted by a Seraphim, S-Shark, who bore a striking resemblance to a young Jimbei.

The crew braced themselves for a fight, but were caught off guard when S-Shark revealed his Devil Fruit powers, specifically those of Senor Pink's Swim-Swim Fruit. He was able to swim underground and catch Nami off guard, grabbing her by the neck.

An enraged Sanji successfully delivered a kick, and Robin followed up with her Gigante Fleur: Sea Serpent Snapdragon Spank. However, S-Shark remained unfazed. He manipulated the water in the air to create a barrier between him and Robin.

Usopp then deployed his Green Star: Skull Bombgrass, causing a small explosion, but S-Shark evaded it and targeted Usopp. Franky, in an attempt to protect his crewmate and also defeat the enemy, unleashed his Radical Beam, but S-Shark dodged this attack as well.

Vegapunks observe the battle

Vegapunk satellite York resting in One Piece episode 1095 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1095 then shifted to a different location, where Vegapunk satellites Edison, Pythagorus, and Lilith were shown monitoring the battle. They became furious when Franky used his laser, as S-Shark was not prepared for such an attack, and developing a Seraphim cost a lot of money.

Pythagorus and Lilith continued to focus on the battle, collecting data on the Seraphim’s growth as the fight proceeded. Meanwhile, Edison left to jot down his ideas. While these Vegapunks were engaged in strenuous mental labor, another Vegapunk satellite, York, was shown to have been assigned the responsibility of consuming food and performing body functions on behalf of the others.

Shaka stops the fight

Shaka as seen in One Piece episode 1095 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1095, the Straw Hats found their futuristic boots could be controlled by magnets. As a result, they were all remotely lined up in front of S-Shark, who was ready to unleash a beam attack on them. Shaka entered the chamber just in time, defused S-Shark, and returned him to his capsule.

Shaka then asked the Straw Hats if they thought Egghead was an island of the future. Franky responded with an enthusiastic affirmation. Shaka then made a surprising revelation - despite his own brilliance, he admitted that the technology of a kingdom that existed 900 years ago far surpassed his own.

Luffy makes a discovery

Luffy exploring the giant robot in One Piece episode 1095 (Image via Toei)

At the Fabriophase, Luffy, Jimbei, Chopper, and Bonney were still in the junkyard where they had sought refuge from Pacifista Kuma. Luffy and Chopper were rummaging through Vegapunk’s discarded inventions. Luffy's eyes lit up when he stumbled upon a massive object. It was a giant iron robot, and a real one, unlike the holograms that they had encountered previously.

Bonney observed that the robot was quite worn-out and wondered how it could have ever functioned. Jimbei proposed that such a creation could only be achieved with advanced technology. However, the robot's appearance seemed to contradict this notion.

One Piece episode 1094 recap

Pacifista Kuma as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, viewers saw Luffy, Chopper, Jimbei, and Bonney flee from Pacifista Kuma rather than confronting him. Bonney even used her Devil Fruit abilities to alter the ages of Luffy, Chopper, and Jimbei, so that they would not harm the Pacifista. This strategy worked since the Pacifista departed as he could not recognize his targets anymore.

Later, Jimbei spoke at length about Kuma's past as an overthrown monarch, pirate, and Revolutionary Army member. He appeared to have surrendered to the World Government before being modified and cloned by Dr. Vegapunk. Thereafter, he served the World Government as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Bonney, however, refuted the idea that Kuma would voluntarily become a cyborg, given his known opposition to the World Government.

In the meantime, Vegaforce-01 transported the Thousand Sunny to Egghead Island. All crew members, except for Brook and Zoro who decided to remain behind to secure a potential escape route, changed into futuristic attire and ventured into Vegapunk's laboratory. Guided by Vegapunk Edison, they explored the lab until they came across a Seraphim resembling a young Jimbei.

The episode ended with a shot of Shaka remotely communicating with Dragon about his impending death.

