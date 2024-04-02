One Piece episode 1100: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece episode 1100 is set to release on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9:30 am JST, according to the series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account. With Monkey D. Luffy and Rob Lucci set to have a rematch, fans are excitedly awaiting the next episode’s official release with high expectations.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that One Piece episode 1100 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the official release date and time. However, fans know when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to a post from the franchise’s official X account.

This article will fully break down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1100, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece episode 1100: Release date and time

Rob Lucci and Monkey D. Luffy seem set to fight once more in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1100 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1100 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024

One Piece episode 1100 where to watch

With Luffy entering Gear 5 in the preview for One Piece episode 1100, fans are expecting a fight (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it is unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1099 recap

One Piece episode 1099 began with Lucci using S-Bear’s Paw-Paw Fruit powers to force CP0’s way onto Egghead Island. Sanji’s group gets anxious over their arrival, while Shaka prepares everyone for battle. He has Pythagoras evacuate all the researchers, prepare the Seraphim, and find Sentomaru to lead the Seraphim. Likewise, S-Hawk, S-Snake, and S-Shark are all seen emerging from their respective chambers.

At the scrap heap, Luffy agreed to help Dr. Vegapunk, promising to take him out to sea and rescue him from the World Government. Dr. Vegapunk thanks Luffy and requests him to use the Vacuum Rocket to take Bonney and the others up to the Labo-phase before vanishing. Elsewhere, Kaku, Stussy, and other CP0 agents are seen encountering Dr. Vegapunk’s holograms, mistaking them to be real at first.

Kaku decides to fly up to get a good look at the island but is attacked by the Labo-Phase’s Frontier Dome defense system. Meanwhile, Atlas begins fighting Lucci, who quickly eliminates her with one move. At that moment, Luffy and his group arrive, locking eyes with Lucci. The rest of CP0 advises Luffy not to engage since Luffy is a yonko. However, the episode ends with Luffy realizing Atlas is hurt, demanding to know if Lucci is the one responsible.

One Piece episode 1100: What to expect (speculative)

With the first major fight of the Egghead Island arc set up, One Piece episode 1100 should primarily focus on Lucci and Luffy’s long-awaited rematch against each other. While their fight doesn’t officially begin in episode 1099, episode 1100’s trailer sees them transform via their respective Devil Fruit powers.

Episode 1100 should also give some context as to the full scope of CP0’s force, including what their plan to deal with the other Seraphim. Since they have S-Bear fully in their control, they have a means of forcing the other Seraphim models to do their bidding as well.

