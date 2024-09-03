One Piece Episode 1118: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1118 is set to release on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account. As the true story of Cobra’s death begins to unfold, fans are incredibly curious to learn exactly how he died, and whether or not Sabo was responsible after all.

One Piece Episode 1118 release date and time

Sabo's Reverie flashback is likely to continue in One Piece Episode 1118 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1118 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, September 8, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Episode 1118 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, September 7, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, September 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024

One Piece Episode 1118 where to watch

Nefertari Cobra's inevitable death draws nearer as One Piece Episode 1118 approaches (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece Episode 1117 recap

One Piece Episode 1117 began with Sabo, Monkey D. Dragon, and Emporio Ivankov’s meeting regarding what happened in Mariejois. Sabo asserted that the Revolutionary Army achieved its three main goals, their actions inspiring revolts in 12 countries as a result with eight being successful. Dragon, however, was more concerned with the Holy Knights’ next moves as a result, and the fact that Sabo was dubbed responsible for Nefertari Cobra’s death.

A flashback then began to the attack on the Reverie, where the Revolutionary Army’s attack began with blowing up the Celestial Dragons’ food reserves. The group then freed slaves and saved innocent lives when able, eventually needing to deal with Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu. However, the two were disadvantages out of a desire to not harm the Celestial Dragons, while Bonney and Sabo raced through Pangaea Castle together.

Elsewhere, Saint Charlos continued to scheme his way into making Princess Shirahoshi his own, prompting Nefertari Vivi to look for Monkey D. Garp’s help. Rob Lucci of CP0 then stopped her, saying to leave it to him and Vivi immediately rejecting the idea. The episode then shifted focus to Cobra being escorted into a meeting with the Gorosei by Chaka and Pell, ordering them to go look for Vivi and leave him here as the installment ended.

One Piece Episode 1118 what to expect (speculative)

With Sabo’s flashback to his experiences at Mariejois having begun, fans can expect him to cross paths with Cobra at some point in One Piece episode 1118. He absolutely has to do so, as fans already know a photo of him standing over Cobra’s corpse exists as a result of the Reverie’s events. More likely than not, this will happen in episode 1118 and set up the conclusion of the flashback in episode 1119.

However, there is the possibility that Sabo’s flashback still has much more to tell than fans currently believe. If this is the case, episode 1118 may instead continue focusing on the general Revolutionary Army’s presence and efforts during the Reverie. There’s also a chance that the flashback is interspersed with a brief return to the present and revisited later. At a minimum, however, fans can expect to see some sort of advancement towards Cobra’s death in any case.

