One Piece episode 1130 preview teases fans' first look at the God Valley Incident

With Bartholomew Kuma’s life story flashback finally beginning in the previous release, fans are curious to see how One Piece episode 1130 continues this focus. Excitingly, a preview has been released for the issue, which teases fans’ first look at the God Valley Incident based on the exciting appearance of Gol D. Roger in it.

Other clues exist in the One Piece episode 1130 preview which point to this, including the appearance of other characters who’re said to have been involved in the event. While the focus clearly remains with Kuma and his experience in it, fans are nevertheless excited to get their first look at the legendary event.

One Piece episode 1130 preview sees Roger and others arrive at God Valley as Kuma and co try to survive

The One Piece episode 1130 preview begins with a crowd of crying and clearly scared people running away from a platform with a Celestial Dragon on it. Some are cuffed, while others have their hands free and are carrying children and family members. The Celestial Dragon standing on the stage is then seemingly seen beginning the human hunting game as focus shifts to a young Bartholomew Kuma, Emporio Ivankov, and Ginny running.

Marines are seen firing shots with explosions going off as Kuma, who has an arrow in his back, and the others are seen running for their lives. Several quick shots of Celestial Dragons sadistically killing and torturing people appear, and are followed by a brief shot of Kuma. What appears to be several pirate ships are then seen approaching God Valley. One of them is the Oro Jackson, off of which Gol D. Roger can be seen leaping into action on the island.

The One Piece episode 1130 preview then shows a Marine with dark hair in an Admiral’s coat staring out at the island, presumably being Monkey D. Garp. A quick shot of what is clearly a young Whitebeard is seen, followed by the eye of an unknown but seemingly feminine character. Kuma and Ivankov are then seen amidst flaming rubble, before Ivankov is attacked by someone and a scared Kuma is seen holding what appears to be a Devil Fruit.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is then seen confronting Kuma amidst the destruction, seemingly frustrating and upsetting Kuma with his words. The preview’s final shot sees Saturn glaring down at Kuma with anger and almost repulsion. Clearly, the upcoming episode will show fans at least snippets of the God Valley Incident. The appearances of Roger and Whitebeard, as well as presumably Garp, signify this.

This will likely intersperse One Piece episode 1130’s main focus of Kuma’s experience during the God Valley Incident, and how he and Ivankov survived. Given that Kuma is seen holding a Devil Fruit in the preview, fans will likely learn how he came to possess his iconic Paw-Paw Fruit powers in the upcoming installment. Fans can also expect to learn exactly what the relationship between Kuma and Saturn is, adding further context to Jewelry Bonney’s anger at him.

Final thoughts

One Piece episode 1130 teases explaining the origin of Kuma's Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation)

Although episode 1130 is seemingly guaranteed to show fans their first look at the God Valley Incident, fans shouldn’t expect it to focus on Roger and Garp’s efforts. Instead, fans will likely get brief looks at what happened in the incident in between the main focus on Kuma and co’s escape from the island’s destruction.

