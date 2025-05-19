One Piece episode 1130: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1130 is set to release on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. With fans finally set to get their first look at the God Valley incident in the coming installment, excitement and anticipation is in the air for the fandom of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s series.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1130, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1130 release date and time

One Piece episode 1130 will finally give fans their first look at the God Valley Incident (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1130 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, May 25, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning the day after. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1130 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025

One Piece episode 1130 where to watch

One Piece episode 1130 may disappoint fans in its exploration of the God Valley Incident through the restrained lens of Kuma's involvement (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1129 recap

One Piece episode 1129 began with the Marines on Egghead Island retreating in order to not be attacked by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, or be punished otherwise. Saturn then made it clear that Jewelry Bonney’s attack had no effect, also stopping Sanji from attacking. He called Kizaru’s work so far sloppy before trying to attack Luffy, who was saved by Franky. He then called Vegapunk’s betrayal disappointing and asked who should die first between him, her, and Luffy.

As others in the area revealed they couldn’t move, Saturn revealed Kuma was the last survivor of the extinct Buccaneer people. He then ordered the Marines present to aim for Bonney’s head, as she thought of a conversation she had with Kuma about Sun God Nika. A flashback then began, set 47 years ago in the South Blue, where Kuma was born to his mother and father. However, his father’s Buccaneer blood was leaked to the World Government.

This led to the three of them being enslaved, where his mother died quickly. Kuma’s father told him about Nika to raise his spirits, but was shot and killed for making too much noise. Time then jumped to 38 years ago on God Valley in the West Blue. It was revealed that a human hunting game was being held by the World Government, with Saturn and Garling present. The episode ended with Kuma, also on the island, meeting Ivankov and Ginny who wanted to escape.

One Piece episode 1130 what to expect (speculative)

Given the setting of Kuma’s life story flashback, One Piece episode 1130 is almost certain to both show fans the God Valley Incident, and what Kuma’s role in it was. Likewise, this will be the first time the infamous Incident is shown, making it a particularly momentous episode. In turn, fans are expecting Toei Animation’s team for the series to go over the top in its production.

However, fans are also expecting to only get a glimpse of the Incident’s main event in Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp versus Rocks D. Xebec. This is due to the fact that this look at the Incident is centered around Kuma’s flashback. Likewise, fans can expect to learn both how Kuma escaped the Incident, and what role he played in its larger events primarily.

