One Piece episode 1132: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1132 is set to release on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. Following Ginny’s capture by the World Government in the previous episode’s final moments, fans are expecting to see a new, darker side of Bartholomew Kuma in this tragedy’s wake.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1132, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1132 release date and time

One Piece episode 1132 should confirm that Kuma stays with the Revolutionary Army even after Ginny's capture by the World Government (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1132 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, June 8, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning the day after. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1132 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, June 8, 2025

One Piece episode 1132 where to watch

One Piece episode 1132 should also see Ginny and Kuma reunite by its end (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1131 recap

One Piece episode 1131 began with a jump forward in time to eight years after the God Valley Incident. Bartholomew Kuma was first seen using his powers to relieve the pain and illnesses the Sorbet Kingdom’s older citizens were feeling. Ginny then appeared, taking issue with some of them asking Kuma to do this more often. The citizens then explained that their Celestial Dragon tribute is what prevents them from paying Kuma for his services.

They also explained that the Sorbet Kingdom’s King Bekori is a cruel man who’d throw them in jail if they couldn’t pay, thus necessitating their health. After they left, Kuma absorbed all the pain he took from them. Ginny then nursed him back to health and promised to make him happy as his wife, but he refused due to fear of repeating his past. Focus then shifted to Kuma fighting King Bekori’s forces after he elected to enslave half the country to lower their tribute price.

Kuma, Ginny, and their friends were also thrown in jail for fighting back. It was then revealed that Bekori’s plan was somehow thwarted. Ginny and Kuma were then rescued from jail by Emporio Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon of the Revolutionary Army. They likewise joined the Revolutionary Army after and became two of its most prominent members. However, the episode ended with tragedy as Ginny was captured by the World Government.

One Piece episode 1132 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given Ginny’s capture in the previous release, One Piece episode 1132 should at least briefly focus on how Kuma has changed as a result. He’ll likely be shown as having become much angrier both in general and when fighting World Government forces. It’s even likely that he’ll have thrown himself fully into fighting the World Government in her honor.

Episode 1132 should also elaborate on Ginny’s status, either by seeing her rescued from the World Government or focusing on what they’re doing with her. However, the former seems more likely given that this flashback is from the perspective of Kuma’s memories. The episode should likewise end with their reunion, in turn setting up Jewelry Bonney’s birth.

