One Piece: Every time Luffy used Gear 5 in the manga, explained

Earlier this year, the One Piece manga broke the internet with the shocking release of Gear 5. The fandom took to the internet to celebrate the release of Luffy's new power level. Oda managed to do it again as the Wano country arc became the most read and famous arc in the One Piece manga.

Gear 5 is currently Luffy's strongest form, giving fans and viewers high expectations for its anime adaptation. Spoilers for Gear 5 have already reached most of the fan base, including the anime-only viewers, who want to pick up the manga to see Luffy in god-like form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga

All the times Luffy used Gear 5 in the One Piece manga

Luffy debuts his Gear 5 in chapter 1044 of One Piece. Technically, readers will find the beginning of Gear 5 on the last page of chapter 1043.

He clashes with Kaido on the rooftop of Onigashima. The two were about to collide; Luffy used Overkong Gun while Kaidou responded with Thunder Bellow Bagua. However, they were both interrupted by CP0 on the instructions of the world government.

Kaidou landed a devastating blow on Luffy due to this interruption, which nearly killed Luffy. This was confirmed by Momonosuke, who said Luffy's breath had disappeared. But Luffy awakened his 'true' devil fruit on the verge of his death. This awakening happened for the first time since the Void Century.

“I CAN DO EVERYTHING I WANTED TO DO! I THINK I CAN FIGHT A BIT LONGER… MY HEARTBEAT SOUNDS SO FUNNY! THIS IS THE PINNACLE OF WHAT I CAN DO! THIS IS… GEAR 5!!!” - MONKEY D. LUFFY

Luffy has already started to adapt to Gear 5 and is seen using it perfectly during the egghead arc. He faced off against Rob Lucci and CP0, who failed to land a single hit on him. This is shown in chapter 1068 in the One Piece manga.

What exactly Is Luffy’s Gear 5?

Luffy's devil fruit isn't Gomu Gomu no Mi, which mangaka Eiichiro Oda and the World government tricked fans into believing for years. The original name of Luffy's devil fruit is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a Mythical Zoan type of devil fruit.

This devil fruit has been on the World Government's radar for over 800 years. Gorosei mentioned it as "the most ridiculous power in the world," making Luffy's devil fruit one of the strongest in One Piece.

The person wielding this fruit brings smiles to people's faces with its ridiculousness during a battle. This person is called The Warrior of Liberation or The Sun God Nika. With this gear, Luffy can transform any object he touches into rubber and manipulate it in any way he desires.

This ability affects both living and inanimate objects, giving them an almost comical feel. He can also use the power of his previous gears while in this state without increasing his blood flow.

In conclusion

The release of Gear 5 in the One Piece manga has sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase. Like his other gears, Luffy's Gear 5 follows the same pattern of the heart beating significantly, increasing his heart rate by the number of gears used.

This has been a cause for massive speculations and theories in the fandom, with many speculating that he trades his lifespan every time he uses a Gear. While this is yet to be confirmed by Eiichiro Oda in the manga, it is still a widely popular theory in the anime community.

Ever since Gear 5 debuted in the manga, it has been highly anticipated by fans of the franchise, as everyone can't wait to see this technique animated. We were given a quick preview of Gear 5 in the One Piece Film: Red.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

