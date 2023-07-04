One Piece fan brings post-Wano Yonko to life in special video

One of the most highly anticipated anime and manga arcs of all time was none other than One Piece’s Wano arc. While the anime is still covering this arc, which is swiftly approaching its conclusion, the manga version of the arc originally ended in August 2022. In both forms, the arc was something many looked forward to and has been considered one of the series’ best overall.

That being said, One Piece manga readers have been nearly universally enjoying everything that author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has crafted in the series since Wano’s conclusion. Likewise, as anime-only fans continue to become more and more exposed to such discussions as the anime’s Wano arc reaches its conclusion, many are already looking ahead to what’s next.

Consequently, one of the biggest current discussions amongst anime-only One Piece fans (especially after Big Mom’s defeat) is who the (presumably) two new Yonko will be after the arc. Thankfully, a recent fan animation has brought manga artwork depicting the new four to life in brilliant form for those anime-only fans willing to spoil themselves and manga readers in the know.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers for the ending of the Wano arc below.

One Piece fan and animator gives post-Wano Yonko manga artwork impressive animated treatment

Fan reaction

Eric Terlato @EricTerlato

#ONEPIECE #gear5 Here it is ! The YONKO in all their glory - Shanks added! Here it is ! The YONKO in all their glory - Shanks added!#ONEPIECE #gear5 https://t.co/pejElnIWIS

The video in question from Twitter user, animator, and apparent One Piece fan @EricTerlato (Eric Terlato) features the four post-Wano Yonko. These are none other than Buggy the Clown, Shanks, Monkey D. Luffy, and Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach. While Shanks and Blackbeard were in the Yonko prior to the Wano arc’s conclusion, Luffy and Buggy filled the vacancies opened by Big Mom and Kaido’s defeat.

Interestingly, in the version of the video that Terlato has most recently posted, Red-Haired Shanks has been added as the final missing piece to the overall artwork. Terlato’s caption and the special focus and animation sequence featuring Shanks suggest this. While Buggy, Blackbeard, and Luffy still move around and have their own miniature sequences, Shanks is given an over-the-top introduction in this version.

💫•MakeŁ•💫 @makroverse



I hope you have a chance to work on future OP episodes if you haven't already contributed! @EricTerlato AMAZINGI hope you have a chance to work on future OP episodes if you haven't already contributed! @EricTerlato AMAZINGI hope you have a chance to work on future OP episodes if you haven't already contributed!

Fans have been praising Terlato’s work in the video in replies, with some even going as far as to say that they hope the animator can eventually work on an actual One Piece episode someday. The level of technical prowess demonstrated in the video is certainly a strong argument for such an opportunity, especially in the impact frames of Shanks’ animation sequence.

Part of the reason why fans may be so excited about the animation could stem from what the Wano arc represents for the series. Following its conclusion, fans headed into what is now being called the series’ final saga by Oda himself. While Luffy’s ascension to Yonko alone could have signaled that, events transpiring in the post-Wano section of the manga further highlight this narrative situation.

In any case, the series' fans are heaping praise on Terlato’s fanart One Piece animation, highlighting their different reasons for doing so. While one could argue that such an animation is only getting this attention due to the manga’s current hiatus, it nevertheless proves the excitement fans have for the post-Wano series overall.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

