One Piece fanatic takes Yamato worship to next level with their full size tattoo

A truly dedicated One Piece fan, Twitter user @u/Irapino, recently shared their full-size tattoo of Yamato seemingly done on one of their legs tattoo to the series’ unofficial subreddit, r/OnePiece. Especially intriguing is that the art style of the tattoo is a fresh and unique take on Oda’s typical artstyle for Yamato.

Fellow One Piece fans have been incredibly complimentary of the tattoo, praising the overall art style as well as the more nuanced aspects of tattoo design. As always, the series’ overall community and fandom is showing tons of support to those who show their love for the series using their body, whether it be cosplaying or tattoos.

Latest Yamato tattoo has One Piece praising unique artwork, full-scale design

The Yamato tattoo as seen in u/Irapino's post to r/OnePiece (Image via Reddit) One of the comments as seen on Reddit (Image via Reddit) One of the comments as seen on Reddit (Image via Reddit)

In their post to the unofficial One Piece subreddit, @u/Irapino claimed that their Yamato tattoo was custom made by “Sad Amish Tattooer,” a very reputable and famous tattoo artist with a hefty social media presence. u/Irapino also elaborated that they’ll be returning to them to get a custom Boa Hancock design as well.

Fans are pointing out how the artstyle looks like a mix of that of Naruto’s author and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure author and illustrator Hirohoki Araki. The pose is something fans are specifically likening to Araki’s style, appearing very similar to how characters in his manga series can sometimes be seen posing.

Some of the comments from u/Irapino's post (Images via Reddit, collage via Sportskeeda)

One commenter and One Piece fan interestingly drew a connection to the current New Japan Pro Wrestling athlete and current IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné.

She was formerly known as WWE’s Sasha Banks, which is the name a commenter uses to reference her in the post. Moné is also known for her acting debut in the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, where she played Koska Reeves.

The comparison is likely drawn due to the facial structure Yamato is seen having in u/Irapino’s tattoo, certainly appearing similar to that of Moné. Similarly, fans are also pointing out that the version of Yamato seen in u/Irapino’s tattoo design looks like Jolyne Cujoh of Araki’s aforementioned manga series.

The pinup art style seems to be incredibly popular with One Piece fans, who are overall very complimentative of the tattoo’s design and artstyle. While some are questioning why u/Irapino would go with an alternate design of Yamato rather than her typical appearance, these don’t seem to be mean-spirited comments or disrespectful of the artwork itself.

Overall, however, fans are outwardly and undeniably complimentative of the tattoo itself and the artwork. This is somewhat unsurprising, as the series’ community is known for being incredibly supportive of cosplayers, tattoo-getters, and all others who celebrate their love of the series.

While the community, like all others, certainly has its dark spots, this reliable support is always a constantly bright and redeeming aspect of the fandom.

