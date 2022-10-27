One Piece fandom gives Luffy a 10 when compared with Law, Kid, and Zoro

One Piece fans are known for how much they love to compare the power of their favorite characters. In the Pirate World, only the strongest survive, which is why members of the fandom like to remind others why their favorite cast member should be respected. This phenomenon was seen once again a few hours ago on Twitter.

A user named @Silvers3211 created a post containing pictures of Luffy, Law, Kid, and Zoro. The user asked the One Piece fandom to rate each character’s power on a scale from 1 to 10. Unsurprisingly, Luffy took the lead, with almost every participant rating him a perfect 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga series.

Luffy’s victory over Kaido won him a perfect ten in the latest One Piece Twitter trend

Dark King🌑👑 @Silvers3211 Using a scle of 1-10 how would you rate these 4 in terms of of strength? Using a scle of 1-10 how would you rate these 4 in terms of of strength? https://t.co/LQTvoJe7le

A couple of hours ago, the aforementioned Twitter user created a dynamic for his followers to partake in. They asked the One Piece fandom to rate four of the arguably strongest members of the Worst Generation. For years, fans have debated who the strongest new-generation pirate is, as opinions tend to fluctuate among fans.

As soon as the user published the Tweet, thousands of fans from all over the world began posting their opinions in the replies. Most fans gave Luffy a 10, meaning they consider him the strongest pirate in the series. This was expected, given how powerful Luffy has proven to be.

While not everyone considered the Straw Hat captain a perfect 10, most members of the fanbase did. However, he consistently stayed on top, with almost no one believing the other three were more powerful than him.

Who deserves One Piece's silver medal? (Image via Toei Animation)

The second and third places were much harder to determine, as most fans could not choose between Law, Kid, or Zoro. While many believed Zoro to be the second strongest contestant, others thought of him as the weakest. There is no clear winner in this race, as each fan rates the characters according to their views.

Nonetheless, almost everyone who participated in the experiment agreed that Luffy, Law, Kid, and Zoro are extremely powerful. Behind Luffy’s 10, the latter three received grades ranging from 8 to 9.5 on almost every list.

Why are the characters rated this way?

The Worst Generation as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

During One Piece’s Wano arc, the four previously mentioned characters were vital players in Kaido’s defeat. Each had a chance to demonstrate their true power during the Onigashima raid. Luffy was tasked with stopping Kaido alone. Law and Kid teamed up to take Big Mom down. Meanwhile, Zoro fought King, one of the strongest Beast Pirates.

Fans loved each of the battles that took place during this time. Yet not all the pirates demonstrated the same power level during their fights. While King was a powerful opponent, he was not nearly as strong as one of the Emperors of the Sea. Kaido and Big Mom were exponentially more powerful than King.

Luffy in Gear 5 mode (Image via Shueisha)

Thanks to his awakened Devil Fruit and his new Gear 5, Luffy beat Kaido on his own, proving why he deserved to be rated a 10. One Piece has introduced many villains in the past, but no one was as strong or resilient as Kaido.

Big Mom may not have been as physically powerful as Kaido, but she was incredibly resistant and had the help of her Homies. Even by fighting together, Law and Kid struggled to defeat the woman and could barely stand after the fight.

Kaido and Big Mom as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

King was not as powerful as the Yonko, but Zoro was not in peak condition at the time either. The swordsman broke most bones in his body by saving his friends before his fight began. During the fight, Zoro was not nearly as powerful as he would have been without his injuries.

While Luffy more than deserves to be number one, it is hard to decide the order in which the remaining three pirates should be positioned. Their fights were impressive in their own right, but there is no official way for us to determine who is the strongest.

Final thoughts

Luffy, Law, and Kid (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is a franchise with an abundance of powerful characters. The fighters that participated in the Onigashima raid should be applauded for their valiant contributions. However, as in everything, some excel more than others. These individuals were Luffy, Kid, Law, and Zoro.

It seems as if the One Piece community will never reach a compromise as to who the best among these four is. While Luffy is the strongest at the moment, the other three are not far behind in power levels. Until Oda officially explains who is the most powerful, the debate will continue.

