One Piece fandom ridicules Zoro and Sanji fans after chapter 1091 leaks reveal Kizaru's opponent

The spoilers and raw scans for One Piece chapter 1091 have finally confirmed that Kizaru will face Luffy in the upcoming chapter. Nevertheless, some fans had hoped that either Zoro or Sanji will get a chance to fight Kizaru. However, Oda appears to have chosen to sideline the two in favor of Luffy.

The spoilers have also confirmed that Zoro's opponent in chapter 1091 will be Rob Lucci. On the other hand, Sanji will deal with Kaku and imprison him into one of the giant bubbles. The spoilers have led to fans mocking Sanji and Zoro for yet again being overshadowed by Luffy.

Luffy being Kizaru's opponent in One Piece chapter 1091 has led to fans ridiculing Zoro and Sanji

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1091 have revealed a lot of new details regarding the upcoming chapter. However, a particularly striking revelation that has left fans unsettled is the confirmation that chapter 1091 will see Kizaru being confronted by the Captain of the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy.

Furthermore, the spoilers have confirmed that Zoro will fight Lucci in chapter 1091. Oda's choice to overshadow Zoro has sent shockwaves throughout the fandom, as fans have been eagerly anticipating a Zoro vs. Kizaru showdown.

However, he yet again finds himself fighting Lucci, who was previously defeated by Luffy.

In the past, Zoro has fought against some of the strongest characters in the series, like Big Mom and Kaido, proving that he's ready to confront a formidable opponent like Kizaru.

However, Oda cleary has different plans for him and has decided that the main threat right now should be dealt by Luffy.

On the other hand, Sanji fans have also been hoping that he might get a chance to fight Kizaru, as both of them use speed as their key weapon.

Kizaru has the power of the Glint-Glint Devil Fruit that allows him to create, control, and transform himself into light, making him the fastest character in the series.

Sanji also has significant speed and reflexes and is arguably the fastest Straw Hat. He has dodged bullets and point blank attacks several times and even managed to evade Katakuri's jellybean shots. Sanji awakened his genetic enhancements in the Wano arc which has further increased his speed and agility.

Thus, his speed, along with his Ifrit Jambe and genetic abilities, makes him a worthy candidate for Kizaru. However, spoilers for chapter 1091 show Sanji apprehending Kaku and preventing him from interfering Zoro and Lucci's showdown. He instantly imprisons Kaku in a Sea Stone bubble as soon as he tries acting up.

On Twitter, fans have been ridiculing Zoro and Sanji for not fighting Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1091. Oda has now disproven fan speculations about the two being ready to take on Kizaru. However, it remains to be seen if they will tag team Lucci in future One Piece chapters.

The tweets perfectly encapsulate how One Piece fans feel about Zoro and Sanji being overshadowed by Luffy once again. While some are disappointed that these two aren't Kizaru opponents, others are pretty excited to see how the match between Zoro and Lucci pans out.

A lot of fans want to see Lucci being utterly defeated by Zoro and Sanji together to give him the punishment he deserves for what he did to Robin during Enies Lobby.

However, some fans have also called Sanji a fraud and Zoro weak, saying that this is Luffy Piece and they are just his sidekicks.

