One Piece fans figure out who the next Devil Fruit wielding Straw Hat is (& it's not Jewelry Bonney)

The world of One Piece, crafted by Eiichiro Oda, has captivated fans worldwide with its enthralling narrative, dynamic characters, and exhilarating exploits. Amid this vast realm, the concept of Devil Fruits emerges as an intriguing aspect.
These enigmatic fruits bestow extraordinary powers upon their consumers, sparking speculation among fans about which Straw Hat Pirate will be the next to obtain such formidable abilities.
One Piece theory: The next Devil Fruit wielding Straw Hat
A recent tweet from an avid One Piece enthusiast known as Mugi (@Mugi_D_Phoenix) proposed an interesting theory about the next Devil Fruit user among the Straw Hat crew.
According to Mugi's theory, Kuma, a former Warlord of the Sea, would meet his demise, leading to the cyborg member of Straw Hat Pirate group, Franky, consuming his Devil Fruit.
This theory has gained significant attention within the passionate One Piece community and sparked engaging discussions and debates.
Mugi's theory introduces various captivating elements. Firstly, it explores the concept of a Straw Hat Pirate member acquiring a potent Devil Fruit, which seamlessly connects to the ongoing storyline of the series.
Throughout their adventurous journey, the Straw Hat Pirates have encountered formidable adversaries proficient in utilizing Devil Fruit powers. Incorporating a crew member with similar abilities would undoubtedly enhance their strength and versatility.
However, a valid point was raised by Pol (@Polarize_95) in response to Mugi's tweet. It was brought to attention that Franky had previously declined the offer of a Devil Fruit, which casts doubt on his willingness to consume another one.
This observation adds a twist to the theory, emphasizing Franky's distinct perspective on obtaining such powers.
Vegaforce 01's destruction and the need for a new power for Straw Hats
The events currently unfolding in the One Piece manga lend further credibility to the theory that a new Devil Fruit user will be joining the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates.
Exemplifying this is the complete destruction of the Vegaforce 01, a formidable robot employed by the Vegapunks, which now stands unfit for navigation following its intense battle against Kizaru and Luffy.
The Thousand Sunny, the primary ship of the Straw Hats, currently rests at a distance. If they were to acquire the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi Devil Fruit Power for their fleet, it would greatly enhance their ability to cover long distances swiftly.
In this particular situation, with Vegaforce 01 incapacitated, the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi could have been used to transport the Straw Hats back to their ship—ensuring a quick escape from the Egghead Island towards Elbaf, the country of the Giants.
Franky: The shipwright's cyborg potential
Franky, also known as Cutty Flam, serves as a cyborg and shipwright for the Straw Hat Pirates, a crew led by Monkey D. Luffy.
Possessing superhuman strength and various built-in weapons and gadgets resulting from his cybernetic enhancements, Franky plays a crucial role in constructing and maintaining the Thousand Sunny, the pirate crew's beloved ship. With an adventurous spirit and unwavering commitment to justice, he embodies liveliness and charisma.
Among the Straw Hat Pirates, Franky stands out as a strong contender for acquiring a Devil Fruit. Being a cyborg with exceptional engineering skills, Franky has already demonstrated his knack for integrating advanced technologies into his own body.
By consuming a Devil Fruit, he would further amplify his impressive arsenal and bring forth new and unexpected contributions to battles and adventures.
Final thoughts
The speculations surrounding the next Straw Hat member in One Piece, who will wield a Devil Fruit power, have sparked the imaginations of fans worldwide. While there is traction behind Mugi's theory that Franky might acquire Kuma's Devil Fruit ability, uncertainties remain due to Franky's previous refusal of such powers.
Nonetheless, as the manga continues, the destruction of Vegaforce 01 and the absence of suitable ships create an intriguing background for introducing a new Devil Fruit user to join the Straw Hat Pirates.
Fans of One Piece eagerly await the unfolding of this storyline and are excited to witness the ever-evolving dynamics between Luffy and his crew on their quest to become the Pirate King.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.