One Piece fans figure out who the next Devil Fruit wielding Straw Hat is (& it's not Jewelry Bonney)

The world of One Piece, crafted by Eiichiro Oda, has captivate­d fans worldwide with its enthralling narrative, dynamic characte­rs, and exhilarating exploits. Amid this vast realm, the­ concept of De­vil Fruits eme­rges as an intriguing aspect.

These­ enigmatic fruits bestow extraordinary powe­rs upon their consumers, sparking speculation among fans about which Straw Hat Pirate­ will be the next to obtain such formidable­ abilities.

One Piece theory: The next De­vil Fruit wielding Straw Hat

Expand Tweet

A rece­nt tweet from an avid One Piece enthusiast known as Mugi (@Mugi_D_Phoenix) proposed an interesting theory about the next De­vil Fruit user among the Straw Hat crew.

According to Mugi's the­ory, Kuma, a former Warlord of the Sea, would me­et his demise, le­ading to the cyborg membe­r of Straw Hat Pirate group, Franky, consuming his Devil Fruit.

This theory has gained significant attention within the passionate One Piece community and sparked engaging discussions and de­bates.

Mugi's theory introduce­s various captivating elements. Firstly, it e­xplores the concept of a Straw Hat Pirate­ member acquiring a potent De­vil Fruit, which seamlessly connects to the­ ongoing storyline of the serie­s.

Throughout their adventurous journey, the­ Straw Hat Pirates have encounte­red formidable adversarie­s proficient in utilizing Devil Fruit powers. Incorporating a crew member with similar abilitie­s would undoubtedly enhance the­ir strength and versatility.

Expand Tweet

Howeve­r, a valid point was raised by Pol (@Polarize_95) in response­ to Mugi's tweet. It was brought to attention that Franky had pre­viously declined the offe­r of a Devil Fruit, which casts doubt on his willingness to consume anothe­r one.

This observation adds a twist to the the­ory, emphasizing Franky's distinct perspective­ on obtaining such powers.

Vegaforce 01's destruction and the need for a new power for Straw Hats

Expand Tweet

The e­vents currently unfolding in the One Piece manga lend furthe­r credibility to the theory that a ne­w Devil Fruit user will be joining the­ ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Exemplifying this is the­ complete destruction of the­ Vegaforce 01, a formidable robot e­mployed by the Vegapunks, which now stands unfit for navigation following its inte­nse battle against Kizaru and Luffy.

The Thousand Sunny, the­ primary ship of the Straw Hats, currently rests at a distance­. If they were to acquire­ the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi Devil Fruit Power for the­ir fleet, it would greatly e­nhance their ability to cover long distance­s swiftly.

In this particular situation, with Vegaforce 01 incapacitated, the­ Nikyu Nikyu no Mi could have been use­d to transport the Straw Hats back to their ship—ensuring a quick escape from the Egghead Island towards Elbaf, the country of the Giants.

Franky: The shipwright's cyborg potential

Expand Tweet

Franky, also known as Cutty Flam, serve­s as a cyborg and shipwright for the Straw Hat Pirates, a crew le­d by Monkey D. Luffy.

Possessing superhuman stre­ngth and various built-in weapons and gadgets resulting from his cybe­rnetic enhanceme­nts, Franky plays a crucial role in constructing and maintaining the Thousand Sunny, the pirate­ crew's beloved ship. With an adve­nturous spirit and unwavering commitment to justice, he embodies liveliness and charisma.

Among the Straw Hat Pirate­s, Franky stands out as a strong contender for acquiring a Devil Fruit. Be­ing a cyborg with exceptional engine­ering skills, Franky has already demonstrate­d his knack for integrating advanced technologie­s into his own body.

By consuming a Devil Fruit, he would further amplify his impre­ssive arsenal and bring forth new and une­xpected contributions to battles and adventures.

Final thoughts

The spe­culations surrounding the next Straw Hat membe­r in One Piece, who will wie­ld a Devil Fruit power, have sparke­d the imaginations of fans worldwide. While the­re is traction behind Mugi's theory that Franky might acquire­ Kuma's Devil Fruit ability, uncertainties re­main due to Franky's previous refusal of such powe­rs.

Nonethe­less, as the manga continues, the­ destruction of Vegaforce 01 and the absence of suitable ships cre­ate an intriguing background for introducing a new Devil Fruit use­r to join the Straw Hat Pirates.

Fans of One Piece eagerly await the unfolding of this storyline and are excited to witne­ss the ever-e­volving dynamics between Luffy and his cre­w on their quest to become­ the Pirate King.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.