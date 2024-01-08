One Piece fans hail Egghead arc opening theme as the "prettiest" 

One Piece Egghead arc has been a highly anticipated segment for the anime-only fanbase of the series, and they have been looking forward to it for quite some time. The recent release of episode 1089 marks the beginning of the arc. Fans were incredibly pleased with how the episode turned out. Aside from the content that was shown in the latest episode, the fans were quite happy with how the opening theme soundtrack’s animation looked.

The opening theme song, titled A~su, was performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, a name known to most One Piece anime fans. He has performed various theme songs for the anime series, and much like his previous songs, this one was loved unanimously.

However, the animation sequence for this theme song stood out, and fans took to X to give their opinions. Let’s take a look at netizens’ reactions to the animation sequence for the Egghead opening theme.

One Piece Egghead opening theme animation sequence left the fanbase speechless

The first thing that most netizens seemed to appreciate was the animation quality. Furthermore, the video was incredibly refreshing since it followed an art style that was quite different from what fans are used to.

This is one of the biggest reasons fans loved the animation in this video. Another thing that netizens loved was color. The choice of colors and its implementation certainly left a lasting impression on the fanbase.

Given the sheer popularity of One Piece and how toxic certain fanbases can get, it’s not surprising to see fans of other series criticizing aspects of this show. However, those who generally hate this show admitted that the animated clip of the Egghead opening theme was objectively good. This is quite rare to see, but members of other fanbases genuinely seemed to love the opening theme song and the way it was animated.

Naturally, some netizens were quite intrigued and wanted to know more about the people who were involved in this project. That’s when people brought up Megumi Ishitani. She is an incredibly talented individual who was the director and was responsible for storyboarding the Egghead opening theme.

One fan even called her a “walking deity,” which goes on to show just how good her work is. She is popular among fans of the One Piece series for her contributions in the animation department.

Another talking point of the One Piece opening was a shot of Borsalino, also known as Admiral Kizaru. There were a few reasons why this particular shot stood out in the opening. One of the main reasons was the color. The bright and vibrant colors really highlighted the character. To elevate the shot to another level, the animators utilized good particle effects as well.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that the Egghead opening theme is one of the best, if not the best animated sequences for a One Piece theme soundtrack. The mix of pastel and vibrant colors, paired with softer lines, gave rise to an interesting art style. It’s not surprising to see that fans adored this sequence, and it couldn’t have been done without the incredibly talented and hard-working staff at Toei Animation.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.