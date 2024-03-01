One Piece fans keep forgetting Luffy is the main character (& deserves the spotlight)

One Piece is a series with several characters and one of the biggest criticisms that the manga has gotten in the recent arcs is that the protagonist Luffy has received a lot more attention than the rest of the Straw Hats crew. While it makes sense that fans would want the vast majority of the main cast to be important, it is worth pointing out that Luffy's role as the main focus is deserved.

No matter what happens, Luffy is the protagonist of the One Piece series and has been that way since the beginning of the story. Thus, to fans, it makes sense that he has always received a lot of the spotlight. Even though characters like Sanji and Zoro haven't received the best treatment in the current Egghead arc (based on fan reception), a greater role for them shouldn't have to undermine Luffy, either.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why Luffy naturally gets the spotlight in the One Piece franchise

There have been recent leaks of the next chapter of the manga and there are sections in the fandom feeling that Luffy has been getting a lot of focus in recent arcs. The common criticism is that he is the one who has to resolve most problems and the biggest and most prominent plot points revolve around him. While this does make a lot of sense, the criticism is understandable.

Luffy is the protagonist of the series, so is logical that he is the focal point for a lot of major plot threads in the manga. While the remaining crew members are important and loved, they are a part of the story mainly due to Luffy's desire to get them on board. Some fans believe that this is something that needs to be taken into account.

There is also the fact that author Eiichiro Oda has given a lot of focus to Luffy in recent arcs because of the Nika Devil Fruit plot point. This gave the character some significant changes when it comes to relevance. Therefore, it makes sense that he is standing out a lot more than the rest of his crew.

A counterpoint

While Luffy is the One Piece protagonist and is bound to have a prominent role across the series, it doesn't mean that the rest of the main cast has to be ignored. After all, Luffy can be relevant and other characters can be as well. This is why criticism of this sort shouldn't be undermined or judged since fans have a right to voice their opinions.

Additionally, plot relevance doesn't have to be just down to the Straw Hats having individual fights to shine, with Sanji's role in Whole Cake or Nico Robin's in Water 7-Enies Lobby being prime examples of standing out despite not fighting in those arcs. Sadly, once the Straw Hats join the crew, those situations tend to be the exception rather than the rule, with the rest not having the same focus.

Characters like Chopper, Zoro, and Usopp have a decreasing degree of relevance out of the battlefield and others such as Franky and Brook have struggled after they joined the crew. This was despite a few moments here and there, and thus, while not Luffy's fault, there is an argument to be made.

Final thoughts

Some One Piece fans have felt that Luffy has been getting too much focus in the plot and that the rest of the Straw Hats have been neglected. However, Luffy is the protagonist and is bound to have a lot of focus, although that means that he shouldn't have to be neglected for the betterment of the rest of the crew when the growth should be mutual.

