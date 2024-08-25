One Piece fans might not know Imu's Devil Fruit powers, but they have already seen its design

The One Piece anime and its earliest episodes have been a major point of discussion within the fandom due to its pacing and the numerous anime-original scenes that have sparked theories unrelated to the manga.

A few scenes from the earliest episodes of the anime describing the Devil Fruits have resurfaced, indicating that one of the most important Devil Fruits in the series might have been revealed at the beginning of the anime.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece's early episodes might've revealed Imu's devil fruit powers

Axe-Hand Morgan's description of the Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation)

Theories surrounding Imu, the Gorosei, and their Devil Fruits have long been a significant topic of discussion within the fandom. Before Chapter 1085, many fans believed that the Gorosei and Imu relied solely on Haki and technology to attain their power. However, Chapter 1085 revealed that they all had Devil Fruit transformations.

Trending

While their actual transformations were revealed much later during the Egghead Island arc, Imu remains the only entity whose Devil Fruit and overall abilities are still unknown. Although Chapter 1085 was the first hint of Imu's Devil Fruit in the manga, the anime might have presented it differently due to an entirely original scene. A specific visual from the earliest episodes of the anime shows Axe-Hand Morgan describing the existence of Devil Fruits, arranged in a traditional cross.

Luffy after his devil fruit transformation (Image via Toei Animation)

While most of the fruits were copied and pasted side by side, two fruits in the center are distinct. One of the fruits is recognizable as Luffy’s Gum Gum Fruit. Initially overlooked as an unremarkable fruit, its significance was later revealed when it was identified as the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a fruit of great power and importance to the World Government.

Given that the World Government's symbol also resembles a cross, it's possible that the imagery used during Axe-Hand Morgan’s dialogue hinted at something more significant. The fruit at the center of the cross resembles a pineapple. While some fans speculate that it might be Buggy’s Bara Bara no Mi, closer inspection reveals that the Bara Bara no Mi’s design is much smaller in comparison. The fruit at the center could potentially be Imu’s, given Imu's central role in the world and their immense influence.

Saint Ju Peter as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Imu’s actual fruit and powers have yet to be revealed meaningfully, Chapter 1085 provides a silhouette of Imu’s transformed state. Imu’s transformation dwarfs almost every Gorosei member and has distinct arms in its silhouette.

Although some fans confuse the silhouette with Saint Ju Peter’s transformation, it's important to note that Saint Ju Peter transforms into a large sandworm with no arms, confirming that the silhouette belongs to Imu.

The imagery used during Axe-Hand Morgan’s description of the Devil Fruits was anime original, so its reliability is uncertain. Despite the scene currently being non-canon, raising questions about its significance, Studio Wit's One Piece remake might reveal its true importance.

If Studio Wit includes this imagery in the remake, it could confirm its relevance to the overall series rather than dismissing it as a mere anime-original scene.

Final thoughts

The story is currently in its final saga, with the Straw Hat Crew now making their way to Elbaf after saving Lilith from the World Government. While the Gorosei and Imu remain a mystery, the upcoming Elbaf arc may reveal a lot of information about them, given its connection to the giants, one of the most ancient entities in the story.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback