One Piece fans at each other's throats in debate over series' greatest villain

One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball are among the most popular anime series as well as some of the most successful anime franchises. One Piece, in particular, has one of the most vibrant fanbases of any anime, and it produces a ton of fan-related content, such as memes, analysis of recent episodes, debates of opposing points of view, and more.

The latest topic of discussion in the fandom seems to be about the series' greatest villain. As a result of this, fans are now prepared to name the greatest villain in the series as the battle between Luffy and Kaido also appears to be coming to an end soon.

One Piece fans are at war over who the greatest villain is, with Doflamingo and Kaido taking center stage

Expand Tweet

As One Piece episode 1072 has been released, and the fight between the King of Beast and the Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is about to conclude in the coming episodes, fans are already debating who One Piece's greatest villain is.

Donquixote Doflamingo, who served as the Dressrosa Arc's primary antagonist and is regarded as the best villain thus far, has now been pitted against Kaido by the majority of the fans.

Doflamingo was heavily involved in underworld brokering, which included slavery, drugs, the production and distribution of weapons of mass destruction, and the trafficking of Devil Fruit. On the other hand, Kaido gave weapons of mass destruction to Doflamingo in exchange for SMILE fruits in order to develop the strongest army of Devil Fruit users.

Expand Tweet

As per one side of the ongoing argument, due to the motivation behind his evil deeds, the overall writing, and the character's backstory, Doflamingo is backed as the best villain at this point by many series fans.

In addition, fans claimed that Doflamingo was much more compelling than Kaido and the latter was just like a big block ahead of Luffy's quest to become the pirate king. Furthermore, one user suggested that if there was a better back story and the true reason for Kaido's motivation, he could be a better villain.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many people concurred with this, others disagreed, claiming Kaido to be the greatest One Piece villain. According to fans, Kaido is a great villain due to his level of threat, whereas Doflamingo is just a character. Fans should also keep in mind that, unlike Doflamingo, Kaido possesses superior physical abilities and is known as the Strongest Creature. Additionally, he is unaffected by attacks that use Busoshoku Haki that are strengthened.

Additionally, a user remarked that Kaido is the best villain while Doflamingo is the best evil villain. However, this was not the case for all fans, as many claimed that Doflamingo is a better writen villain character than Kaido. One even claimed that Orochi is a greater villain than Kaido and that the former is not a villain at all.

Expand Tweet

One fan also compared the two and stated that Doflamingo is a better villain because of the things he has done, like experiment on children and enslave people.

The user continued, however, that Kaido was not much better than him because he had taken over and destroyed Wano's just government and was a dealer in weapons. But the user persisted, saying that Kaido at least respects strength and might occasionally be negotiable.

Expand Tweet

Many asserted that Kaido had ultimately won the discussion. However, supporters of Doflamingo did not change their minds. The following are some of the other remarks made by the fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The argument over One Piece's greatest villain even included characters like Crocodile and other characters

As Doflamingo and Kaido became the topic of discussion, some fans asserted that Imu or Blackbeard might one day surpass them and take the top spot as One Piece's biggest villains.

However, this wasn't it, as Crocodile and Enel also made their way into the discussion, while some argued that Doflamingo and Kaido aren't the two greatest villains.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Final thoughts

The aforementioned tweets, which primarily portrayed Doflamingo and Kaido as One Piece's greatest villains, showed how fans reacted to the tweet, with many of them endorsing Doflamingo.

However, it doesn't seem like the discussion will end any time soon, and more and more fans are getting involved in the argument over who the greatest One Piece villain is. By the end of the Wano arc, it will be interesting to see who the fans will favor more. Until then, fans could look forward to the next episode of One Piece.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.