One Piece x Spiderverse collides after Spider-Man vs Doflamingo fan art goes viral

The One Piece fan base is all set and hyped for the much anticipated release of Gear 5. Amid all the excitement, a stunning artwork by an artist, with the Twitter (presently called: X) user handle @iam_san3, showcasing Doflamingo against Spider-Man has gone viral.

This fandom crossover has sent the internet into a frenzy, with thousands of fans from around the globe sharing their opinions on an imaginary battle between Spidey Boy and the notorious One Piece villain, Donquixote Doflamingo.

Some fans are rallying behind the notorious villain, while others are taking the side of the Marvel hero. This engaging exchange highlights the passionate fanbases of both of these highly popular franchises.

Fandom crossover prompts debates between fans of Marvel and One Piece about who would win a battle between Doflamingo and Peter Parker

The artist @iam_san3 on Twitter titled their artwork "Spider-Man × Donquixote Doflamingo." The piece portrays both characters engaged in combat, where Doflamingo charges forward with his characteristic confidence, while Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, readies himself with his web, trapping his opponent and simultaneously launching a kick.

The artwork's rising engagement shows the long-standing popularity of Eiichiro Oda's manga and the Marvel Comics universe.

sonicboii @MadaraMemechiha @iam_san3 @levantsi This crossover is so cool

A.J.Ito - Autor de #Marionetas @A_J_Ito @iam_san3 I would pay to read that comic



Imagine the classic spidey trashtalk vs the vicious manipulation of doffy

Donquixote Doflamingo of One Piece is a complex antagonist, embodying a blend of charm, sadism, and manipulation. He is skilled at controlling and influencing individuals, and he frequently employs his Devil Fruit abilities to dominate those in his vicinity.

On the other hand, Spider-Man is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and beloved characters, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. The character maintains a dual identity, with one persona as Peter Parker, a young and relatable high school student. Meanwhile, the other is his alter ego, the web-releasing superhero of New York City.

As fans share and discuss the artwork in the comment section of the tweet, conversations about potential results of a battle between them and hypothetical scenarios have been sparked. Some are absolutely certain that the notorious villain, Doflamingo, would end Spider-Man in no time.

LeHooty @LeHooty @iam_san3 All fun and games until Spidey sees the bird cage closing in on him: pic.twitter.com/KbliNWVq1c

Meanwhile, others believe that Peter has the capability to take on Doflamingo with the help of his Spider-Sense, owing to his strength and stamina. Some fans still argue that Doflamingo would be a significant challenge for him to take on.

Despite this, several netizens have pointed out that Peter has battled more formidable villains in his universe, leading them to believe he has a chance of defeating Donquixote Doflamingo.

Society @Society25864498 @iam_san3 Peters survived against way stronger guys than Doflamingo, so he should be good.



Goes hard as hell.

Slayingpizza59 @slayingpizza59 @iam_san3 That goes hard but it's absolutely crazy how spiderman absolutely dominates doflamingo

Kame🎨✌ @KameTheHermit @iam_san3 Spidey has super strenght, the second he lands a punch on Doffy's evil mug, game over

One Piece fans, however, have countered by highlighting that almost all characters in their series possess super strength, thus suggesting that Peter's strength alone might not provide a significant advantage.

Octo-Comix @Mr_Casinoman @KameTheHermit @iam_san3 You're forgetting how he got kicked in the head by gear 4 luffy, and still survived.

And in one piece, almost every fighter has superstrength.

Crusi-Land @0Crusiver1 @KameTheHermit @iam_san3 Doflamingo cut the top of buildings in half with the force of his kick & decimated the diameter of an entire island.

Amid the ongoing debate, some fans find pure enjoyment in the very concept of this crossover, uniting two extremely important pop culture characters in a single frame. Both possess massive fan bases and unique charisma, creating intriguing dynamics if placed in the same universe.

This collision opens up a slew of possibilities and raises many questions as well—How might Doflamingo of One Piece respond to the arrival of a web-slinging superhero within his domain of Dressrosa? Could their distinct powers and abilities aid them in a potential battle against one another?

Levi @levi011111 @iam_san3 I wonder how Doflamingo would respond to the entry of a web slinging hero within his domain of Dressrosa?!

Levi @levi011111 @iam_san3 And how will their abilities come into play in a fight between them?!! damn!

Konia 🏳️‍⚧️ 16 Days until 🎂 @krescenia @iam_san3 This would actually be a very fun fight to see

Also I would love to see Peter learn Haki lol

Char @charstorms @iam_san3 I just realized but isnt Spidey-Sense basically his own kind of Haki

The ongoing debate between One Piece and Marvel fans has generated numerous fan theories that might never find a place in the official canon. However, it highlights the craze surrounding both characters among fans around the world.

Additionally, it serves as a unifying factor that brings together two vast fan communities, allowing them to express their viewpoints and gain insights into the other side.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.