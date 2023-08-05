One Piece live-action series complete release schedule: All episode names and when they arrive

The One Piece live-action series has ignited a storm of excitement in the world of anime and manga as it adapts one of the most beloved and iconic series of all time. Derived from Eiichiro Oda's highly acclaimed manga, this live-action adaptation aims to transport audiences into a whole new realm of immersive storytelling, bringing to life the epic adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew.
The Japanese shonen action-adventure manga and anime series, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, holds immense popularity. Toei Animation has produced the anime adaptation. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they embark on a journey to find the highly coveted treasure known as the One Piece, with the dream of becoming the Pirate King.
One Piece Live-Action series: Episodes names and their storylines
The first season of the One Piece live-action series will have eight episodes. It will cover the East Blue saga from the anime and manga. All episodes will arrive on Netflix on August 31, 2023.
Below is a complete list of all the episodes, along with their respective plot summaries.
Episode 01: Romance Dawn
Monkey D. Luffy, a young and hopeful pirate, embarks on a quest to find the legendary One Piece. His first step is to assemble a loyal crew capable of venturing through the vast oceans.
The journey commences when Luffy aids Koby, a deckhand trapped in servitude under Alvida, in escaping an unfavorable situation. While in Shells Town, he encounters Roronoa Zoro, renowned for hunting pirates, and Nami, a skilled thief. Together, they form an alliance.
Episode 02: The Man With The Straw Hat
Luffy, Zoro, and Nami find themselves captured on an island that has been taken over by the unhinged pirate clown, Buggy. Meanwhile, Koby joins the Marines and proves his resolve.
Episode 03: Tell No Tales
Luffy, Zoro, and Nami arrive at Syrup Village where they encounter Usopp. He introduces them to Kaya, a shipyard heiress who is unwell and being looked after by a group of house staff.
Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Garp mobilizes Marine soldiers to search for Luffy with the assistance of Koby.
Episode 04: The Pirates Are Coming
Luffy, Zoro, and Nami make their way through Kaya's mansion, which has transformed into a prison. Meanwhile, Usopp seeks assistance from Koby, Helmeppo, and the Marines.
Ultimately, Luffy fulfills his lifelong dream by obtaining his beloved ship as Garp closes in.
Episode 05: Eat At Baratie!
Luffy and his crew face a rigorous test of their teamwork skills when they set sail on the open seas. Their journey leads them to Baratie, an enchanting floating restaurant, where they cross paths with Sanji — a talented young chef who has a deep passion for cooking.
As tensions rise, an unexpected duel unfolds at the bustling docks, leaving the group in shock and awe.
Episode 06: The Chef And The Chore Boy
The group finds themselves unexpectedly ambushed by an unseen threat. Following a fierce battle at the Baratie, Sanji finally pursues his lifelong aspirations, while another member of the crew unveils their true nature.
Episode 07: The Girl With the Sawfish Tattoo
The crew comes to save their crew member who yearns for a family.
Episode 08: Worst In The East
The Straw Hats pirate crew is formed as they set out to the extremely dangerous Grand Line to obtain the fabled One Piece.
Plot of One Piece live-action series
The One Piece live-action series is a captivating adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga. It follows the thrilling adventures of Luffy, a young man on an extraordinary quest to become the King of the Pirates. Along his journey, he enlists a crew of unconventional individuals who join him on the ship — Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji.
The series will encompass both the manga and the introduction of real-life adaptations of the beloved characters.
The cast and team behind the One Piece live-action series
The live-action adaptation of One Piece is currently in production by Tomorrow Studios. The series will be distributed by Netflix and features the involvement of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda as the executive producer. Joining him are Steven Maeda, Matt Owens, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.
The series showcases a talented ensemble cast, with Iñaki Godoy portraying Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar taking on the role of Sanji.
The upcoming One Piece live-action series is highly recommended for fans of the beloved manga and anime. This adaptation promises to stay true to the source material, boasting a talented cast and crew.
Mark your calendars for its anticipated premiere on Netflix set for August 31, 2023.
