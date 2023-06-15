One Piece finally reveals last 3 Seraphim models before taking 1-month hiatus

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed some unfortunate news for fans of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series. At the end of what was a truly exceptional issue that brought viewers out of the Reverie flashback and back into contemporary events, a one-month hiatus was announced.

While One Piece fans were initially dismayed by this news during the chapter’s leak process, the official announcement and reason given made all clear to fans. It seems that Oda is set to receive eye surgery for astigmatism, something he had allegedly been planning on doing since last year, per his message on the matter.

Fans are quite supportive of Oda’s decision to get the surgery despite the necessary hiatus. To fill the time-related gap, many are now taking the opportunity to reread recent One Piece issues to try and find details they may have initially missed. Surprisingly, one such detail has seemingly gone unnoticed by a majority of fans despite its significance to the series.

One Piece’s latest issue revealing final 3 Seraphim models could be setting up doom for Straw Hats at Egghead

In the second half of One Piece Chapter 1086, fans saw Fleet Admiral Sakazuki command for “all the Seraphim” to be sent out to combat rebellions in Tajine and Eigis. While it’s unclear exactly what Sakazuki meant by “all,” he was seemingly at least referring to the final 3 Seraphim, modeled after the ex-Shichibukai Crocodile, Gecko Moria, and Donquixote Doflamingo.

While the Seraphim only briefly appeared and haven’t been officially named yet, fans are referring to them as S-Croc, S-Bat, and S-Bird/Flamingo, respectively. While these names aren’t yet officially confirmed, they are modeled after the way in which other confirmed Seraphim names are structured, such as S-Snake, S-Hawk, S-Bear, and S-Shark.

As with the other Seraphim previously introduced in One Piece, each of these latest three is modeled as childhood versions of their respective Shichibukai. S-Croc features the same horizontal scar across his face that Crocodile does, while S-Bat seemingly shares Moria’s body type and overall appearance.

S-Bird/Flamingo even has the same sunglasses the original Doflamingo has, also bearing the trademark smile and even walking in a similar manner. This point with Doffy is somewhat interesting, as it could suggest that some of the Seraphim are able to mimic the demeanor of those whose image they’re made in. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

What’s truly significant about this small detail in One Piece’s latest chapter, however, is that the final three of the suspected seven Seraphim have been revealed. Although more could exist due to Shichibukai who replaced some of the original seven, fans are suspecting that the Seraphim will only be modeled after the original Shichibukai.

With this presumption in mind, the significance of these supposedly-final 3 Seraphim being revealed becomes clear. Except for the Admirals and Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, fans have presumably witnessed Marines' ultimate strength. In other words, the Seraphim are what the Straw Hats will likely be fighting against throughout the series’ final stages.

