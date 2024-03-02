One Piece: Is Kurozumi Orochi actually dead following the end of the Wano arc?

The Wano arc of the One Piece manga and anime series has proven to be a legendary story involving the Minks, Pirates, and Samurai. Throughout the arc, Kurozumi Orochi, the primary antagonist, played a pivotal role in the chaos within the land of Wano. Towards the end of the Wano arc, followers have been left wondering whether or not Orochi actually met his demise at the hands of Denjiro.

Many questioned if perhaps he had survived the battle by some means and may return sooner or later through the abilities of his devil fruit to threaten the citizens of Wano. His cunning nature and hunger for power have been shown throughout the arc, elevating suspicions that he may have one last dance up his sleeve.

One Piece: Kurozumi Orochi met his fate at the end of the Wano Arc

Hebi Hebi no Mi, Model: Yamata no Orochi (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the dramatic conclusion of events in the land of Wano, it appears that Kurozumi Orochi met his fate. While Orochi does have a formidable Devil Fruit ability, allowing reincarnation after death presents an intriguing mystery to his fate.

The Hebi Hebi no Mi, Model: Yamata no Orochi, mythical Zoan Devil Fruit, grants him the power to transform into a massive,­ multi-headed serpe­nt from Japanese folklore­. This unique ability potentially enables his revival following his demise.

Kozuki Hiyori announces the end of the reign of the Kurozumi clan (Image via Shueisha)

Towards the end of the battle, Orochi, who was set ablaze by Kanjuro's Kazenbo, attempted to kill Hiyori. However, Denjiro intervened, beheading Orochi's last head. Despite being reduced to a burning state, Orochi's hatred persisted. Hiyori declared the end of the Kurozumi grudge, and Orochi perished in the flames. The closing scene hinted at Orochi's end as the flames swallowed him.

One Piece: Who is Kurozumi Orochi and what was his grudge against the Kozuki Clan?

Expand Tweet

Kurozumi Orochi led the Wano Country as its Shogun, coming from the much-hated Kurozumi family. However, he held a strong resentment toward the Kozuki Clan, Wano's previous ruling family that had lost its powe­r to Orochi.

Throughout the Wano story arc, Kurozumi Orochi faced death on numerous occasions, merely to come back each time owing to the ability of his Devil Fruit. He has exhibited notable resilience, surviving even after taking a direct hit from Kaido, thanks to the regenerative skills granted to him by the Yamata no Orochi Devil Fruit.

Orochi had longed for retaliation and devised a scheme to inflict disorder and distress upon Wano together with his partner, the formidable pirate Kaido. With their combined forces, they tyrannized the local population and took control of the land of Wano, transforming it into a land of torment.

Final thoughts

The Kurozumi clan in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Wano arc of One Piece presents an engaging tale with several unexpected twists, questions linger about Kurozumi Orochi's destiny. It is strongly hinted that he met his end during the climactic battle against the Mink-Pirate-Samurai alliance.

Even though his Devil Fruit's unique powe­rs spark debate on whether he may appear in the series once again, only the upcoming chapters will verify if he truly pe­rished or if will he make a reappearance. As followers eagerly anticipate One Piece's continuation, mystery veils Orochi's ultimate fate.