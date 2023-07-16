One Piece: Is Luffy about to have his Ultra Instinct moment?

Luffy’s Gear 5 reveal is slowly gearing up to be one of the biggest moments in One Piece anime history and many in the community are comparing it to Goku’s Ultra Instinct in terms of hype and the effect it has on the plot. Luffy’s Gear 5 was a long time in the works after it was revealed in the manga last year, and now with the episode 1070 preview going live, many feel that the moment is right around the corner.

One Piece’s Wano Arc has created some of the best moments in the series, with the animation and plot being taken to a whole new level by Toei.

Hence, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that there is so much community hype around Gear 5 and why fans feel that the reveal will be as big as Goku finally attaining Ultra Instinct by the end of the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super.

Luffy’s Gear 5 moment is expected to be revealed in One Piece episode 1070

The reason why the community feels that Luffy’s Gear 5 or Ultra Instinct moment is at hand is because of how the episode 1070 preview plays out. Fans can see Luffy looking battered and crushed against a boulder with Kaido standing over him with an expression of relief as if he has finally won against the Straw Hat captain.

However, going by the One Piece manga fans know that Luffy is the one that wins out in the end by attaining Gear 5 right after the secret of his devil fruit is revealed. The plot turns on its head when the true nature of the Gomu Gomu No Mi is explained by a member of the CP9, with Luffy finally attaining the next power level.

In the 1070 preview, the CP9 member is seen to be having a monologue which fans feel is where he ruminates over the true nature of Luffy’s Devil Fruit, effectively revealing it in the anime for the very first time.

Hence, it does not come as much of a surprise if the Straw Hat captain finally goes on to achieve Gear 5 by the end of the upcoming episode.

Similarly, Goku’s Ultra Instinct awakening too was handled in a similar fashion where he was completely beaten down and almost defeated by Jiren, till he was able to master Ultra Instinct.

Luffy’s Gear 5 will be his Ultra Instinct moment in One Piece

Luffy’s Gear 5 reveal is something that many in the community feel will have a bigger or equal impact than Goku going Ultra Instinct. While the fandom has remained divided on a lot of things so far, it’s safe to say that both these reveals will be the most iconic for their respective communities.

One Piece Episode 1070 release date and time for all regions

Those who are expecting a Gear 5 reveal in the upcoming episode will be able able to catch it during the following regional timings:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

It's important to keep in mind the version of the episode with the English subtitles will air an hour after the original is released in Japan.

